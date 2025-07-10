A Lytham Festival goer has gone viral with an hilarious Jet2Holiday meme.

TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival wowed thousands of music fans last week with three full evenings of entertainment between Thursday, July 3 and Sunday, July 6.

Whilst at such music events, it’s no strange sight to see audience members filming the performances.

What’s slightly more strange is that the one video from Lytham Festival that has become a hit online shows not one of the star-studded performers, but instead one of those audience members themselves.

The viral video, filmed whilst British pop star Jess Gylnne took to the stage on Saturday night, was shared by the Instagram meme page ‘Stay Woke’ and has garnered nearly 150k likes and 100k shares.

A video of a Lytham Festival goer during Jess Glynne's set has gone viral

35-year-old Jess is well known for having a whole host of chart-topping songs but the one that you probably hear the most is her 2015 hit ‘Hold My Hand’ courtesy of airline Jet2 choosing it as their theme tune.

If you’ve ever boarded a Jet2 flight, you can’t escape the sound of ‘Hold My Hand’ as it blasts through the aircraft; whilst if you simply turn on your TV at home, you’re bound to hear a Jet2Holiday advert using the song as its backing track.

In the video, popstar Jess belts out the song’s chorus “Darling hold my hand” when the camera turns to a man in the audience.

Staring deadpan at the camera, the bucket hat cladded man says in a chipper advertorial tone: “Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday and now you can save up to £50 per person.

“That’s a thousand pounds for a family of twenty!

The Stay Woke Instagram page then shared the video with the tag line ‘Bro waited his whole life to do that’.

In the comments, social media users thought the joke was hilarious.

One person wrote “Legend!” whilst another admitted “Played this 100 times. I have so many things to do today yet I reegret nothing.”

A third person added: “That guy probbably spent a good hundred quid to go and see Jess Glynne purely to do that and I respect it!