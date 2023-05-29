News you can trust since 1886
Warning over bin fires after two incidents in Preston

Firefighters have warned about the dangers of prank fires after two incidents in Preston last night.
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th May 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 11:29 BST

A fire engine had to be called out twice – at 9pm and 11pm – to bin fires at Manor House Lane, not far from the city centre centre.

Preston-based firefighter Jim Henry said: “There are two concerns – firstly that any incident like this will pull a fire engine away from a genuine emergency and so potentially endanger lives.

.Firefighters were called out to two bin fires in Preston.Firefighters were called out to two bin fires in Preston
"Secondly, the warm weather means that outdoor fires can spread more quickly.

"We would urge those responsible for these kinds of things to stop before it causes serious harm.”

