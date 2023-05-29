A fire engine had to be called out twice – at 9pm and 11pm – to bin fires at Manor House Lane, not far from the city centre centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston-based firefighter Jim Henry said: “There are two concerns – firstly that any incident like this will pull a fire engine away from a genuine emergency and so potentially endanger lives.

.Firefighters were called out to two bin fires in Preston

"Secondly, the warm weather means that outdoor fires can spread more quickly.