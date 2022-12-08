Organised by NABMA (National Association of British Market Authorities), the Britain’s Favourite Market 2023 competition is voted for by the great British public through an online poll.

>>>Click here to vote

Advertisement Hide Ad

>>>This is when building work will start on Preston’s £40m cinema complex where the indoor market used to be

General images of Chorley Markets and Chorley Walk, Chorley. Picture by Paul Heyes, Wednesday March 22, 2022.

Chorley Markets, operated by Chorley Council, date back to 1498 and see thousands of visitors each year, including coach parties from further afield.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “Chorley Market is the heart of Chorley and after significant investment recently the visitor experience is even better. It is fantastic to see the market thriving and continuing to offer a variety of quality produce, as well as being a place to meet friends for food and drink.“We think Chorley Markets are the best around, so please vote for Chorley Markets and encourage your friends and family to do the same”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s on offer?

With over 70 regular stalls and around 100 further stalls every Tuesday on the outdoor street market, they continue to offer a range of fresh produce, clothes, accessories, homeware, gifts and more, plus the new 1498 seating area in the covered market means it’s not just about the shopping but also socialising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the covered market won 'Loo of the Year' winning the National Category Award (in the Markets Category) as well as an Overall Grade Platinum Award.