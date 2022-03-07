Chorley market loos make it a clean sweep at awards

Operated by Chorley Council, Chorley’s Covered Market won Loo of the Year - National Category Award (Markets Category) as well as an Overall Grade Platinum Award making it the seventh year running that the market has won a Loo of the Year Award.

Councillor Danny Gee, who is responsible for the town centre, said: “We are delighted to have received Loo of the Year Awards yet again. The Chorley Market team do a fantastic job in maintaining high standards and recently the market toilets have also benefited from a makeover which has enhanced them further and made them even more accessible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Danny Gee and some the Council’s town centre team with the Loo of the Year Awards at Chorley’s Covered Market

“This is just part of the Council’s £600k investment to enhance the visitor experience at the market and keep visitors from far and wide returning to, what we think is the best market around.”

Recent refurbishment work has included; widening of the entrance to the market to help with accessibility and to create more space, touchless toilets and taps installed (helping with hygiene during the pandemic), improved ventilation, as well as more modern décor including artwork in the entrance depicting the market in years gone by.

Elsewhere on the market, the investment has included redecoration and a new colour scheme, new main entrances, improved lighting and seasonal protection.