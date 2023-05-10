News you can trust since 1886
Vinro: this is what people are saying about the closure of Penwortham fine dining restaurant

This week the Post announced that fine dining restaurant Vinro closed its doors for good.

By Emma Downey
Published 10th May 2023, 15:58 BST- 2 min read

The restaurant which opened in the former Diane’s newsagent’s shop at 59 Liverpool Road last May said at the time it aimed to provide “casual elegant dining in the heart of Penwortham's vibrant high street”, with diners told that staff were aiming for a mention in the Michelin Guide. However, in a Facebook post on Monday, management of the restaurant thanked customers and staff and said goodbye.

While some were shocked at the news others said they weren’t that surprised. Here is what a selection of Post readers had to say:

Debbie Hawkins: “Unfortunately Penwortham is only a small town which already has a few eateries which by all accounts were cheaper. Competition is fierce and everyone is looking for cheaper places to eat due to cost of living. Sad for the owners and staff though.”

Vinro in Penwortham announced earlier this week that it had closed its doorsVinro in Penwortham announced earlier this week that it had closed its doors
Vinro in Penwortham announced earlier this week that it had closed its doors
David Robinson: “That’s sad. Went a couple of times and enjoyed it.”

Martin Spencer: “Sorry to see this. Great restaurant.”

Christina Robinson: “Such a sad time for staff and those connected. We ate there recently on a rare night out and it was a fabulous experience and no more expensive than a pub tea on a Friday or a Saturday night.”

Sarah Neary: “Oh no, the food was delicious so sorry it’s closed.”

The fine dining restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on Monday - the post has since been deletedThe fine dining restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on Monday - the post has since been deleted
The fine dining restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on Monday - the post has since been deleted

Clare Carter: “We dined there several times. The food was good. Such a shame for all the staff.”

Natalie Stringfellow: “That's such a shame. We dined there not long ago and it was lovely.”

Michelle Louise Milnes: “People sadly cannot afford to eat luxury food in the current climate.”

Kelly Morris Helm: “We didn't even get chance to try it.”

Kerry Hennefer: “This is sad news.”

Alex Stocks: “Wasn't a shock at all – didn't see more than 5 people in there any night of the week no place can stay open long with no customers.”

Matt Burton: “How it lasted this long is a miracle, the completely wrong concept for Penwortham.”

Natalie Stringfellow: “If it could have just served drinks and tapas type food (alongside the fine dining) more people would have tried it. Still a shame as there isn't anything like it nearby.”

Alex Stocks: “I never saw more than 5 people in at a time.”

Joe Hayhurst: “Tried to go in several times and it was never open.”

Dorothy Parker: “It's a recession – eating out is a luxury.”

