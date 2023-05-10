News you can trust since 1886
The best restaurants in Preston according to Tripadvisor reviews

It’s warming up and you fancy treating yourself to a bite to eat.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 10th May 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 07:43 BST

But where to go?

Well, we’ve done the homework for you and compiled a list of the 9 top-rated eateries in and around Preston.

From pub grub, to burgers and Caribbean jerk, we’ve got you covered.

Take a look at the venues below as voted for by Tripadvisor users.

All Hopes No Promises cocktail bar, Guildhall St, Preston PR1 3NU. Rated number one of 324 restaurants in Preston. One reviewer said: Wasn’t sure what to expect - minds blown"

1. All Hopes No Promises

Smashed Preston | 20 Miller arcade, Preston PR1 2QY / This is an American neon themed bar and restaurant specialising in USA-style burgers made fresh, it also boasts a console room for those that want entertainment just a step away before or after eating. It also offers a range of locally-brewed craft beers on draught

2. Smashed Preston

The Stags Head / 990 Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh, Preston / A gastro pub with a lovely beer garden. The latest review calls it an "Absolutely phenomenal experience".

3. The Stags Head Goosnargh

The Adelphi / 43 Fylde Street, Preston PR1 7DP / This iconic pub in the heart of student land has been hailed for it's beer garden, quizes and "Great value, great food".

4. The Adelphi

