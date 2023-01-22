Village Hall reopens after “extensive” refurbishment - here's what's been happening

The main hall, upstairs kitchens and stage of the venue near Clitheroe are now back in full use for events and parties for up to 100 people after funding was secured from the Lancashire Environment Fund, Ribble Valley Borough Council, the Duchy of Lancaster and the Downham Trust.

The main hall has been re-roofed, re-wired and redecorated with a new all-purpose access point and fire escape installed to the rear of the building.

Neil Wallace (left) and Councillor Stuart Hirst (right)

The official re-opening was carried out by the Mayor and Mayoress of Ribble Valley, Councillor Stuart and Elaine Hirst.

Coun Hirst said: “We are fortunate in the Ribble Valley to have an extensive network of village halls which play a vital part in supporting their communities and it is very pleasing to see now that in Downham, the Hall here will now be able to offer such improved and extended facilities for the people of the area.”

Chairman of the Village Hall Management Committee, Neil Wallace said: “Carrying out this extensive work through Covid has proved to be very challenging, with availability of contractors an issue and large - and unanticipated - increases in costs.

"We are now continuing the work to the rest of the village hall to complete the green room, small meeting room and downstairs toilet and improving the surrounding environment.

