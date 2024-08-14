Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second series of Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams premiered last night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the Preston star.r

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams: On Tour aired the first of four episodes last night on the BBC.

The show sees the Preston born cricketer turned TV star take a team of amateur cricket players from his hometown on a once-in-a-lifetime cricket tour of India, having first met the lads during the first series of Field of Dreams. Along the way however, 46-year-old Freddie opens up about the horrific Top Gear crash that he suffered in December 2022, which he reveals has left him with anxiety, nightmares and flashbacks.

Following the premiere of Field of Dreams series two’s first episode, numerous people took to X (formerly known as Twitter) last night to share their opinions.

Amongst the tweets a common pattern appears as online users heaped praised on father of four Freddie: you can see what members of the public had to say below...

Freddie Flintoff pictured in a BBC handout photo Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams On Tour. Credit: BBC/South Shore | BBC/South Shore

What have people said about the show?

@TBranchflo92956: “I hope Andrew Flintoff realises how brave he is. He is an inspiration to so many people. Bravery and courage are the words that spring to mind. Anxiety may be there but with this attitude he will get through anything.'#FieldOfDreams

@NickMotown: “This Freddie Flintoff programme on BBC1 is quite something. The trauma he has experienced is brutally clear. I don't think I've met or spoken to anyone who doesn't like him.”

@saranaidinecox: “I watched Freddie Flintoff documentary last night - what an amazing guy he is #respect”

@KDCunliffe: “The world needs more people like Andrew Flintoff. What an incredible bloke.”

@Emperorruss: “BBC Field of Dreams. Freddie Flintoff. Cracking programme. We know what has happened to Freddie. Not only about Cricket but on a personal level as well. He now needs those lads as much as they need him. Very moving. A very humble and generous kind man.”

@lovelystuff1878: “Freddie Flintoff .. What a fella he is ..”

Meanwhile one Twitter user wrote a poem about Freddie and the show which he sent to the Preston born lead singer of Pale Waves, Heather Baron-Gracie.

@Marcus_The_Man: “@HBARONGRACIE Heather poem Did you see Freddy Flintoff, on the BBC show tonight? He'd had a disfiguring accident, but continued despite his plight He's from Preston just like you, but his issues didn't hold him back Cricket for him continues: he's positive and on the attack!”

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams: On Tour started on Tuesday, August 13 at 9pm on BBC One and is now available on iPlayer.