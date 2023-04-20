News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
1 hour ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
3 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
3 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Video producer to stars including Amy Winehouse and Status Quo films in Preston for post-punk psych band

A producer to stars such as Status Quo and Amy Winehouse has produced a new video shot entirely in Preston.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Ginnel. Photo by John MiddlehamGinnel. Photo by John Middleham
Ginnel. Photo by John Middleham

John Edward Turner, who has worked as a video editor on a range of television programmes including, I’m a Celebrity, TOWIE and Mr Tumble, and music projects for Amy Winehouse, Evil Blizzard, and Status Quo, has produced the video for Is Real by post-punk psych band Ginnel.

It is the first track off their debut album Swab Scalpel Spong and has been mixed by Anthony Chapman of Britpop band Collapsed Lung.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judith Chalmers meets true crime

Most Popular

Largely shot in black and white, it follows a girl’s journey around the city, taking in landmarks such as the railway station, the Harris Institute, the market and Avenham Park.

CLICK here for 22 pictures showing the beauty of Avenham and Miller Parks

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The inspiration for Is Real was old 60s spy films, the northwest, true crime, and Judith Chalmers’ Wish You Were Here,” said Mark Wareing, lead vocalist.

He added: “When I was younger, cinema was my escape; action adventure films a real favourite. These were like windows into different exotic worlds far away from Preston.

A still from the video by John Edward TurnerA still from the video by John Edward Turner
A still from the video by John Edward Turner

"Wish You Were Here with Judith Chalmers became a weekly fix, the places you wanted to travel to, but couldn't afford...a true crime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Real is a combination of all these things – glamour, power and foreign locations.”

Action Records

The video features local independent record shop Action Records which has produced the album, with Gordon Gibson from Action making a brief cameo appearance alongside the band.

Ginnel playing live. Photo by John MiddlehamGinnel playing live. Photo by John Middleham
Ginnel playing live. Photo by John Middleham
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CLICK here for a tribute to Action Record’s Allan Atkinson

“We went with Action as its local and independent,” said Mark.

“We’ve all shopped there for years, Gordon is like a brother and has helped the local music scene for decades. Action Records is known the world over for some of the bands he’s released on the label: The Boo Radleys, The Fall, Fi Lo Radio, The Dandelion Adventure, and Common Cold to name a few.”

The band

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The video takes in Preston landmarksThe video takes in Preston landmarks
The video takes in Preston landmarks

The band is comprised of friends of 35 years, Mark Wareing (vocals and lyrics), Roland ‘Scrub’ Jones Scrub (drums), Paul Lakin (guitar), and Pete Brown (bass).

Mark is from Longton, Scrub is from Penwortham, Paul is from Ashton and Pete is from Deepdale.

The band has headlined locally and travelled further afield to support The Membranes, Deja Vega, The Lovely Eggs, and The Blue Orchids.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Is Real is available to download from Bandcamp and their forthcoming album will be released on vinyl and digital download.

Related topics:Preston