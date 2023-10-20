Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Although the four-part series focuses on former PNE player David Beckham, 48, and his career as a professional footballer (although his month long stint in Preston is sidelined!), the appearance of Victoria, 49, throughout appears to have left the public wondering one thing: what does she eat?

Fitness experts at Mirafit have provided some details on Victoria’s diet and offered insights into its health benefits, see their answers below:

What does Victoria Beckham eat?

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Beckham with her husband David Beckham, pictured in July 2023. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria follows a strict diet to maintain her slim physique – she regularly sticks to the same meals, avoids foods cooked in oil or butter, and avoids red meat and dairy.

Apple cider vinegar before a green smoothie

Posh Spice starts her day with three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar for breakfast. This is usually followed by a smoothie containing greens, such as spinach and broccoli, as well as apples for sweetness and chia seeds for added health benefits.

Apple cider vinegar has several benefits for health, including reducing blood sugar and insulin levels after eating carbohydrates. However, two tablespoons a day should be the maximum intake to prevent stomach irritation from the acidity and dilute it where possible, for example, with salad dressing.

Spinach is a superfood that is low in calories and rich in nutrients such as vitamin E, contributing to healthy muscles and blood sugar levels. Chia seeds are another excellent addition to a smoothie, given that they are rich in fibre and antioxidants to aid digestion and gut health.

Fish and a side of vegetables

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria avoids refined carbs at all costs; she tends to stick to grilled fish, such as salmon, paired with edamame beans and steamed vegetables for lunch or dinner.

Salmon is an excellent choice of protein and is known as a superfood given its high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation in your body. As well as this, salmon can lower cholesterol levels, maintain blood pressure, and improve bone health.

Edamame beans are highly nutritious due to being filled with fibre, calcium, and iron to collectively contribute to improved muscle maintenance and a reduced risk of heart disease. Not to mention, opting for steamed vegetables over boiling them preserves the taste as well as the nutrients to ensure you’re reaping as many health benefits as possible.

Avocados are the go-to snack

Victoria resorts to avocados for a healthy snack, admitting to eating around three to four a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avocados are a fantastic choice for a quick snack, as they increase brain function, contribute to healthy digestion, and protect your heart. As they are a healthy fat, they make you feel fuller, thus making them a great snack when your goal is to lose weight to prevent you from eating more.

What does Mirafit say about Victoria’s diet?

A spokesperson said: “It’s interesting to see that following the release of the Beckham documentary, the public has a keen interest in Victoria’s diet, emphasising just how strong of an influence celebrities have in the fitness world.