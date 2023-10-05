Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hour-long programme charts the highs and lows for the former England captain, who retired 10 years ago.

The first part charts his rise from gangly teenager playing football in the back garden, to scoring on the international stage. But his month-long stay in Preston has been overlooked by Netflix.

Why did David Beckham go to Deepdale?

Sir Alex Ferguson sent Beckham to Preston North End – then pushing for promotion out of the old Third Division – on loan for part of the 1994–95 season to get some first team experience.

He arrived at Deepdale on loan from Manchester United as a 19-year-old with just one appearance for United under his belt.

PNE boss Gary Peters said of his amazing signing: “Everyone in football will think this is a wind-up.

“I’m so thrilled that we managed to keep David’s loan quiet. If other clubs had heard he was available for loan then I’m sure we could have lost out.”

David Beckham’s PNE debut

His debut for North End came on March 4, 1995, having been named on the bench for the Third Division clash with Doncaster Rovers at Deepdale.

The teenager was introduced to the action at the start of the second half replacing Graham Lancashire and went on to find the net, scoring direct from a corner.

David Beckham at Deepdale

In front of a crowd of 9,624, the game finished 2-2 with Simon Davey getting the other PNE goal.

David Beckham’s free kick

The following week in a 3-2 victory over Fulham at Deepdale, Beckham was in from the start and scored what became a trademark free-kick, curling it round the wall to find the net.

Beckham went on to feature in a 5-0 win over Bury, a 1-0 victory at Exeter City and a 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.

Although North End had hoped to keep him for the rest of the season, United recalled Beckham after a month.

The rest is history, Beckham going on to star for United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Millan (loan) and Paris St Germain (loan).