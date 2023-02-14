Valentine's Day: Preston ranked second cheapest city in the UK for a date night
If you are looking to wow your other half without breaking the bank or your heart this Valentines, look no further than Preston as new research has shown it to be the second cheapest city in the UK for a date night.
The study, conducted by news site Financial World, used cost of living sites Numbeo and Expatistan to find the average total cost of a date night for two in the 50 most populated cities in the UK. This included the cost of a three-course dinner at a mid-range restaurant, a cocktail, a pint of beer, two cinema tickets and the price of a taxi fare home.
In Preston, the average cost of a date night for two comes to £83.65, with the price of a three-course meal in Preston is the same as in Hull. However, couples can expect to pay £11 more on average for two movie tickets in Preston. Kingston upon Hull rankedas the cheapest city for a date night in the UK, with an average cost of £71.97 for dinner, a movie, drinks, and a taxi fare. Dundee came in third with the average cost of a romantic evening setting you back £89.96.
The most expensive city to go on a date in the UK is, perhaps unsurprisingly, London. Couples can expect to spend £132.90 on average for a date night in England’s capital - a staggering £60.93 more than the equivalent evening in Hull. On average a three-course dinner for two at a mid-range restaurant in London will cost £69.91.
A cocktail averages £12, a pint of beer £5.99, cinema tickets for two £25, and a taxi within a 5-mile radius will cost couples £20.
The three most expensive cities for date night are London, Cambridge, and Edinburgh, which cost £132.90, £115.41, and £111.78 respectively.
Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.
For more information CLICK HERE.