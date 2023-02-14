The study, conducted by news site Financial World, used cost of living sites Numbeo and Expatistan to find the average total cost of a date night for two in the 50 most populated cities in the UK. This included the cost of a three-course dinner at a mid-range restaurant, a cocktail, a pint of beer, two cinema tickets and the price of a taxi fare home.

In Preston, the average cost of a date night for two comes to £83.65, with the price of a three-course meal in Preston is the same as in Hull. However, couples can expect to pay £11 more on average for two movie tickets in Preston. Kingston upon Hull rankedas the cheapest city for a date night in the UK, with an average cost of £71.97 for dinner, a movie, drinks, and a taxi fare. Dundee came in third with the average cost of a romantic evening setting you back £89.96.

The most expensive city to go on a date in the UK is, perhaps unsurprisingly, London. Couples can expect to spend £132.90 on average for a date night in England’s capital - a staggering £60.93 more than the equivalent evening in Hull. On average a three-course dinner for two at a mid-range restaurant in London will cost £69.91.

A cocktail averages £12, a pint of beer £5.99, cinema tickets for two £25, and a taxi within a 5-mile radius will cost couples £20.

The three most expensive cities for date night are London, Cambridge, and Edinburgh, which cost £132.90, £115.41, and £111.78 respectively.

Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.

