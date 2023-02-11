If you’re looking for something a little different this year to spice up your valentines day, we have the perfect selection of ideas on your door step.
Valentine’s Day is coming up and Prestonians will be looking for romantic plans with their nearest and dearest for the weekend.
Struggling to find somewhere to take your loved one? We’ve collected eight different, fresh ideas for couples in Preston.
Undefined: readMore
1. Rock climbing wall
Taking your relationship to new heights you could visit Preston wall climbing at West View Leisure Centre. The newly opened climbing centre in the heart of Lancashire is £12.50 per person.
Photo: @Prestonwallclimbing
2. Breakfast date
Bread & Butter has been said to offer 'the best breakfast in Preston according to online reviews. Why not start your Valentines the right way? Bread and Butter is located at 10 Liverpool Road, Penwortham.
Photo: Bread & Butter Facebook
3. Riva Preston Valentines Koncert
Riva Showbar presents a Valentine's day special featuring Hungarian/Romani superstars on Saturday the 11 February 2023. The 'Koncert' runs from 8pm until 4pm at the showbar on 53 Tithebarn Street, where tickets are availiable on entry and cost £30.
Photo: NW
4. Bowling at Level
Prestonians looking to score a strike on Valentine's Day can visit Level in Preston city centre. Where they are offering bowling for couples at £20 for a game and a glass of prosecco or beer. For booking requests, visit: https://levelpreston.co.uk/valentines-day-offer-level
Photo: NW