Yeterday gas company Cadent went from door to door in Ribchester to switch off gas supplies at hundreds of properties.

The switch off followed a reduction in pressure in the gas supply system. Cadent says it is investigating the cause of the problem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gas supplies were being restored to homes in Ribchester today. Some homes were reconnected last night.

Some homes were reconnected to the service late last night and today Cadent was continuing to visit homes to restore supplies and ensure boilers were switched back on and operating.

Colin Baker, Cadent’s Customer Operations Area Manager, for the area told customers: “The cause of this will be investigated thoroughly; our priority right now is getting you safely back on gas.”

He said: “Gas supply to around 400 properties in Ribchester was impacted yesterday [Sunday]. We immediately sent lots of our engineers to the area. They worked until midnight and we were back again early this morning, to get all customers back on gas.

“We restored supply to around 100 properties by the end of yesterday and should have most, if not all, of the remainder back on gas through today. Our engineers need to restore your supply; please do not attempt to do this yourself. They’ll carry out checks to make sure everything is working as it should be and safely.”

Gas supplies have been disrupted in the Ribble Valley village of Ribchester

He added:“You’ll see we have a large presence in the village again today, so that we can do this as quickly as we can. Please bear with us. If you could stay in, that would be very helpful and will speed up the process. If you are out when we call, don’t worry, we will make multiple visits through the day.“

Colin emphasised the need for residents to remain vigilant and ensure any concerns about smelling gas now or in the future are checked out. He said: “If you ever smell gas, now or at any time, always report it immediately to the national gas emergency service 0800 111 999. Do not assume it’s related to this – it may not be and needs to be checked.”

Cadent is the UK’s largest gas distribution network managing a network of more than 80,000 miles of pipes.