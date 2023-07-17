A grant of up to £38,000 is up for grabs for off grid residents in Ribble Valley to improve the energy efficiency of their homes and to help make them warmer and greener.

The Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) is exclusively for those homes heated by oil, LPG, solid fuel, or electricity. A high proportion of properties in the Ribble Valley rely on alternative energy sources and are therefore potentially eligible to apply.

The funding is available to make homes warmer and improve energy efficiency. This means that the grant can be used for insulation purposes and well as to replace single glazed windows or old wooden external doors. The grant can also cover the installation of low carbon heating.

To qualify, homes must be energy inefficient and have an EPC rating of D, E, F or G and household income should be less than £31,000. Residents who are in receipt of a means tested benefit will automatically qualify. Residents will not be asked to contribute to any eligible works which are carried out.

Landlords can also apply for a grant up to a maximum of £5,000, subject to the tenant meeting the overall eligibility criteria. Landlords must contribute 50% towards the cost of the work.

Rachael Stott, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s housing strategy officer, said: “Ribble Valley has a high percentage of off mains gas properties. Rural properties are not often eligible for grant schemes, so it is important that residents are aware of what is available.

We would also encourage residents to apply for the scheme now, well in advance of the winter months, so that any work can be carried out and improvements are in place for the inevitably colder weather.”

The scheme will run until March 31, 2025, or sooner, should all funds be allocated before this date.