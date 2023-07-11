News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze

How Ribble Valley residents can grab a free £200 cash boost in the cost of living crisis

A food voucher scheme aimed at supporting vulnerable households within the Ribble Valley is set to be extended until March 2024.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read

A food voucher scheme aimed at supporting vulnerable households within the Ribble Valley is set to be extended until March 2024.

The Department for Work and Pensions has allocated funding through the Household Support Fund to Lancashire County Council, some of which has been given to Ribble Valley Borough Council to provide help for our residents with inflationary changes and the ongoing significant rising cost of living.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council has launched a new phase of the fund to continue to support households, enhancing the scheme by increasing the qualifying household income from £41, 718 to £50,000.

Round one of the applications will open in July and will close on September 1, 2023, or whilst funds last.Round one of the applications will open in July and will close on September 1, 2023, or whilst funds last.
Round one of the applications will open in July and will close on September 1, 2023, or whilst funds last.
Most Popular

Aimed particularly at families with children, pensioners, unpaid carers and people with disabilities, the following voucher amounts can be applied for: £200 for single households, £300 for households with two or more adults and £500 for households with children.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues, and more and more households are struggling to make ends meet.

Extending this scheme until March 2024 means that we can continue to support those who are in need and help families with the ongoing significant rises we are seeing in living costs.”

Read More
How does Ribble Valley Borough council tax compare to other UK towns?
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Only one application per household is allowed. Households who are in receipt of the cost-of-living payments will not be eligible to apply.

Eligible households should apply via the following online form: https://www.ribblevalley.gov.uk/help-households/household-support-fund

Any queries regarding the online form or the scheme itself should be e mailed to [email protected]

Related topics:Ribble ValleyDepartment for Work and PensionsLancashire County Council