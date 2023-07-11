How Ribble Valley residents can grab a free £200 cash boost in the cost of living crisis

A food voucher scheme aimed at supporting vulnerable households within the Ribble Valley is set to be extended until March 2024.

The Department for Work and Pensions has allocated funding through the Household Support Fund to Lancashire County Council, some of which has been given to Ribble Valley Borough Council to provide help for our residents with inflationary changes and the ongoing significant rising cost of living.

The council has launched a new phase of the fund to continue to support households, enhancing the scheme by increasing the qualifying household income from £41, 718 to £50,000.

Round one of the applications will open in July and will close on September 1, 2023, or whilst funds last.

Aimed particularly at families with children, pensioners, unpaid carers and people with disabilities, the following voucher amounts can be applied for: £200 for single households, £300 for households with two or more adults and £500 for households with children.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues, and more and more households are struggling to make ends meet.

Extending this scheme until March 2024 means that we can continue to support those who are in need and help families with the ongoing significant rises we are seeing in living costs.”

Only one application per household is allowed. Households who are in receipt of the cost-of-living payments will not be eligible to apply.

Eligible households should apply via the following online form: https://www.ribblevalley.gov.uk/help-households/household-support-fund