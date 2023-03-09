Amused by the very literal interpretation of an email she sent, Dr Sandi Mann, a senior psychology lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire, shared a photo of a recent name tag she was given at a speaker's conference.

Above it she wrote: "Recently invited to speak at a conference and was asked which of my two affiliations I preferred to go on my name tag. Probably University of Central Lancashire, I replied. So that's what they put."

It is not known when the Tweet was sent, as it now doesn’t appear on Dr Mann’s Twitter timeframe, but this week was picked up by account No Context Brits and has been liked 25,500 times, shared 1,200 times and viewed more than 1.4m times in 24 hours.

The photograph has captured people's imagination, with others sharing tales of how they were taken too literally, and other suggesting other ways the name tag could have gone wrong.

Janet Mallet said: “Thanks, that's the best laugh so far today”.

Muxtar0 wrote: “Probably University of Central Lancashire, very likely Faculty of Health and Care, maybe School of Psychology.”

The Plug wrote: “They really wanted to be sure they wrote exactly what you said”.

UCLan’s own Twitter account even responded with three smiley faces.

Background

Dr Mann is a Psychology Lecturer and Director of The MindTraining Clinic and Clinical Lead Mental Health for Sparta Health.

Dr Sandi Mann

