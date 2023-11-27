Leyland Christmas lights switch on 2023: 14 pictures as crowds are entertained by Emmerdale’s Jeff Hordley and X Factor star Ben Haenow
Hundreds of festive fans of all ages flocked to Leyland’s Christmas lights switch on at Hough Lane on Saturday.
By Emma Downey
Published 27th Nov 2023, 13:02 GMT
Many braved the cold to watch Emmerdale’s Jeff Hordley, 53, who plays bad boy Cain Dingle help switch on the town's Christmas lights with X Factor winner Ben Haenow.
The festive occasion went ahead in partnership with Leyland Town Team and started at Hough Lane at noon which included children's attractions, activities, market stalls and street food.
Check out some pictures from the fabulous event which was organised by South Ribble Borough Council and sponsored by Royal Flush Vapes.
