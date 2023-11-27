News you can trust since 1886
Leyland Christmas lights switch on 2023: 14 pictures as crowds are entertained by Emmerdale’s Jeff Hordley and X Factor star Ben Haenow

Hundreds of festive fans of all ages flocked to Leyland’s Christmas lights switch on at Hough Lane on Saturday.
By Emma Downey
Published 27th Nov 2023, 13:02 GMT

Many braved the cold to watch Emmerdale’s Jeff Hordley, 53, who plays bad boy Cain Dingle help switch on the town's Christmas lights with X Factor winner Ben Haenow.

The festive occasion went ahead in partnership with Leyland Town Team and started at Hough Lane at noon which included children's attractions, activities, market stalls and street food.

Check out some pictures from the fabulous event which was organised by South Ribble Borough Council and sponsored by Royal Flush Vapes.

Hundreds braved the cold to attend the big switch on

1. Leyland Christmas lights switch on 2023

Hundreds braved the cold to attend the big switch on Photo: Paul Heyes

Emmerdale's Jeff Hordley addresses the crowd

2. Leyland Christmas lights switch on 2023

Emmerdale's Jeff Hordley addresses the crowd Photo: Paul Heyes

It's officially Christmas in Leyland!

3. Leyland Christmas lights switch on 2023

It's officially Christmas in Leyland! Photo: Paul Heyes

Entertaining the crowds at the annual Christmas Lights switch on and festive market on Hough Lane, Leyland

4. Leyland Christmas lights switch on 2023

Entertaining the crowds at the annual Christmas Lights switch on and festive market on Hough Lane, Leyland Photo: Paul Heyes

