Ukraninan ex-pats living in Goosnargh make urgent appeal for storage space after being overwhelmed with Lancastrian kindness

Husband and wife Ostap and Oryslava Anyonyuk say they are struggling to cope with the amount of goods kind-hearted Lancastrians are delivering to their home in Goosnargh, to be delivered to Ukraine.

Oryslava, who comes from Lviv and has lived in the UK for 10 years, said: “We made an appeal locally and have been overwhelmed with the response.

photo Neil Cross: Ukrainian ex pats Oryslava and Ostap Anyonyuk, desperately need some storage space for the amount of donations they've received

"Stoneyhurst College is collecting for us, some of the parents there are collecting independently as they have businesses, we have lots of people in Goosnargh dropping things off, local schools, and even emails from people across the North West, who I don’t know.

"It’s fantastic, but now we’re really struggling for space. I don’t want to have to turn items down.”

Oryslava says they are taking in donations of all kinds, including yoga mats for people to sleep on, nappies, medical supplies, and batteries.

Ostap has already driven a convoy of 4x4s loaded with goods to the Polish border with Ukraine to give to humanitarian workers, and is planning on another trip next week.

photo Neil Cross: Yaryna Anyonyuk, with some of the donations they've received

To help with the ongoing effort, they are now looking for a storage unit or warehouse that is in the Goosnargh, Longridge or Grimsargh areas with good access for vehicles.

Oryslava said: “It doesn’t need to be a massive unit, it can be 1,000 sq ft.”

They are also looking for volunteers to help load pallets and organise donations.

The couple, who run an Eastern European food business are also using any monetary donations to buy food at trade prices and are sending it directly to Ukraine, where they still have family and friends.

“They’re ok at the moment, but we don’t know how long for.

"But they tell us what’s going on and what’s needed, and we will do anything we can to help.”

How to help

To volunteer or to offer storage space, contact Oryslava on: 07912748635.

You can also make monetary donations to the Ukrainian Catholic Church where the couple attend, which will go towards the aid work.

Account name: Ukrainian Catholic Church – Oldham

Account number: 10121396

Sort code: 160016