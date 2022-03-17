Felton’s Army Surplus in Carroll Street, Preston, has been supplying body armour, clothing, banadages and other supplies to the Ukrainian Embassy since the war broke out, and is even supplying kit to civilians who want to help with the war effort.

>>>Why has war broken out? Click here to find out.

Scott Felton, owner, said: “With the current situation it’s been non-stop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Felton from Feltons Army Surplus Stores have been overun with requests for military equipment and supplies to send to Ukraine

"We’ve been established for more than 100 years, so we’ve built up great contacts and relationships throughout the world in that time, and have been dealing directly with the Ukrainian Embassy.

"We’re mainly supplying them with military clothing and protective equipment such as helmets and vests. Some items are now in very short supply across Europe.

"But we’re also seeing members of the public coming in, wanting combat gear so that they can go off and help the fight in Ukraine. Some are ex-military, some aren’t.

"Some of these people are coming back in, having been out there already, and they tell us that what you see on TV – well it’s 10 times worse in real life. It’s quite scary times.

Scott Felton from Feltons Army Surplus Stores have been overun with requests for military equipment and supplies to send to Ukraine

"But these are normal, family men who want to kit themselves out and fly straight over there.”

Wyre and Preston North MP and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has urged Britons not to travel to Ukraine to join the fighting as he said the “very dangerous” situation could lead to them being killed.

He said he did not “want to see British people killed any more than I want to see Ukrainians” dying after Cabinet colleague Liz Truss said she would “absolutely” support British nationals who chose to go to help fight against the Russian invasion.

>>>Click here to read more of what Mr Wallace said.

Scott Felton from Feltons Army Surplus Stores have been overun with requests for military equipment and supplies to send to Ukraine

Scott said it was not his place to advise people on whether they should be travelling out.

He added: “I’ve been involved in the business since I was 13 and I’m 39 now. I’ve never seen anything like this before.

"The only thing I can compare it with is when my grandfather was alive, I remember him telling me stories about how how he and his father would help supply things for the Second World War.”