Uber Eats responds to Preston restaurant claiming they haven't been paid since May
Delivery service Uber Eats has responded to claims a Preston restaurant hasn’t been paid by them in four months.
Owners of Greekouzina restaurant on Friargate Bill Karastergios, 53, and Christina Laporda, 51, claim they have not been paid by Uber Eats since May and have stopped using them.
Christina who runs the restaurant’s social media and also teaches Academic English at UCLan in Preston said that the pay dispute was "very frustrating" and causing stress as they could not get a valid response from the company after being informed in June there were "technical issues" with accessing accounts.
An Uber Eats spokesman has responded by saying they are now in talks with the restaurant and are working to resolve the issue.
Most Popular
-
1
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after suffering serious injuries in A59 crash near Barrow
-
2
'Her favourite place to go was Blackpool' - family of woman with ‘the biggest heart and warmest smile’ have paid tribute to her as man is charged with rape and murder
-
3
Man in custody after shotgun fired at an address in Lancashire - police appeal for witnesses
-
4
Blackpool man dies after losing control of electric scooter before hitting the floor and sustaining serious injuries
-
5
Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Chorley
He said: "Uber Eats is committed to providing the best platform possible for restaurants across the country, and we are very sorry that our service has fallen short on this occasion.
"We are in contact with Greekouzina and are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."
Read More
Other food delivery services have also been hit by claims of money problems.
In February the Post reported on how takeaway owners in Leyland intended to boycott Just Eat after citing an apparent refund 'scam'.
Monir Ashraf, owner of King Grill Pizza in Preston Road claimed he was paying out so much in fraudulent refunds every month, that he might be driven out of business.
Just Eat allows customers an automatic refund on their order if they are not happy with the product or service.
Mr Ashraf said dishonest people had cottoned onto a scam, and one month, he has had to refund £687 - which had been disputed by Just Eat.
He said at the time: "Customers are ordering, we make it, send it out, and then a few days later we get an email from Just East invoicing us for a refund.
Responding to the claims, Just Eat said that restaurant partners were still able to dispute all refund requests that come in and that restaurant partners were always refunded in full when they find any fraudulent activity taking place.