Owners of Greekouzina restaurant on Friargate Bill Karastergios, 53, and Christina Laporda, 51, claim they have not been paid by Uber Eats since May and have stopped using them.

Christina who runs the restaurant’s social media and also teaches Academic English at UCLan in Preston said that the pay dispute was "very frustrating" and causing stress as they could not get a valid response from the company after being informed in June there were "technical issues" with accessing accounts.

An Uber Eats spokesman has responded by saying they are now in talks with the restaurant and are working to resolve the issue.

He said: "Uber Eats is committed to providing the best platform possible for restaurants across the country, and we are very sorry that our service has fallen short on this occasion.

"We are in contact with Greekouzina and are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

Other food delivery services have also been hit by claims of money problems.

In February the Post reported on how takeaway owners in Leyland intended to boycott Just Eat after citing an apparent refund 'scam'.

Monir Ashraf, owner of King Grill Pizza in Preston Road claimed he was paying out so much in fraudulent refunds every month, that he might be driven out of business.

Just Eat allows customers an automatic refund on their order if they are not happy with the product or service.

Mr Ashraf said dishonest people had cottoned onto a scam, and one month, he has had to refund £687 - which had been disputed by Just Eat.

He said at the time: "Customers are ordering, we make it, send it out, and then a few days later we get an email from Just East invoicing us for a refund.