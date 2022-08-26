Preston community centre boss tells national TV audience new energy price hike is ‘horrifying’
A haven for the needy in Preston fears it may struggle to stay open when energy bills soar by 80 per cent in October.
The Intact Centre, which has been a lifeline for low income families in Ingol and Tanterton since 1993, was featured on breakfast television today highlighting the likely effect of the upcoming price hike.
And CEO Denise Hartley told Good Morning Britain the prospect of the centre's energy bills rising to almost £2,000 a month was "horrifying."
"I'm really concerned," she said. "It's already costing Intact about £800 a month for our gas and electric. If it doubles that's going up to nearly £2,000 a month, which is horrifying for us.
Most Popular
-
1
These Lancashire park homes residents in ‘living hell’ have been offered hope in their long running fees battle
-
2
Aldi Preston: contractors move in to clear site for a new store on city's docks
-
3
Staff made redundant as renowned Lancashire cheese makers and sellers Singletons & Co of Longridge goes into administration
-
4
This Lancashire housebuilder is set to accept bids for homes on its latest estate
-
5
Aldi is set to create almost 300 new jobs in Lancashire
"To continue to provide services and activities and support for families we need to be here for the community."
Asked if it could mean the centre having to close its doors, Denise added: "That's a horrifying prospect.
"How are people going to cope, how are they going to be able to manage to pay their bills?
"Local people are already struggling. The most fearful thing for myself is that when people are under so much pressure we have known people take their own lives."
Hassan Patel, who is a regular at Intact, told the programme he had an above-average energy use at home due to medical needs.
"It's really concerning as a family because we have to work really hard (to pay existing bills). It's going to be really, really tough.
"We are already petrified. I have a lot of medical issues that I need to use a lot of energy for. So it's going to be a huge struggle."