Tyson Fury's nutrionist reveals what the Morecambe boxer & his family love to eat

Ever wondered what Lancashire’s most famous boxer, Tyson Fury, likes to eat? Well an insider has revealed all...

In the run up to Tyson Fury’s highly anticipated rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson’s nutrionist George Lockhart has revealed what his eating habits are like, including what his favourite foods are.

George, who was the Tyson nutritionist from 2020 to 2024, also shared what it’s like feeding the whole Fury family - including Tyson’s dad John Fury.

Take a look at what George had to say below, courtesy of Action Network.

Nutrionist George Lockhart has shared Tyson Fury's eating habits. Credit: PA | PA

What were Tyson Fury’s favourite meals/snacks?

“Tyson loves spicy food. It’s funny when I worked with Joseph Parker on his nutrition, and he was working with Tyson in camp, I would give him the same food as I would give Tyson and a lot of it was spicy foods. He hates spicy food. Joseph would say he likes it but if you give it to him, he will be sweating so much. It’s hilarious because he would just eat it and never complain but you could see him sweating so badly. Joseph really struggled but people have different palates.

“Tyson can seriously handle spicy food, and I didn’t know it was a thing, but he can handle it, and a lot of people love it in England. Tyson enjoyed spicy curries, and I made Vindaloo a couple of times. It tended to be mixed up though and a lot of different curries were made for him during camp. Tyson enjoyed them all but never said there was a specific curry that was his favourite but he loved it with a kick.

“Tyson would ask for wraps a lot. He would want breakfast burritos, with eggs, potatoes, and avocados but would put it in a tortilla and was much happier eating it that way but it wasn’t a problem. He didn’t have any other requests for food. It depends on the day but he would also have meat in the burritos so it depends on whether he had a tough day sparring, but steak would be a popular one. Ground beef and chicken were other meats he would have too. Also, for breakfast, Tyson would enjoy eating black pudding which is high in iron as well as eggs.”

Did you ever have to force Tyson to eat more due to losing weight?

“There were a lot of times where he would be at a deficit, not that I was giving him a deficit, but he would say he wasn’t hungry. We would take things off the plate as we wouldn’t want to force-feed anybody.

“Tyson would eat 3,500 calories a day and I wouldn’t go any lower for him, so his weight didn’t drop. Whether it’s an intense day or a light day, he'll wake up and be almost the exact same weight, no matter what. When I started working with him, I thought I would be cooking for a freaking army, but that's not the case but I had to make sure he was eating enough to make sure Tyson stayed at a good, healthy weight.The guy is 6ft 9ins and we have basic functions we have to keep but Joseph Parker had a 2,000-calorie dinner the other night and will eat on average 7,000 calories per day and he has no problem whatsoever eating.

“With Tyson, he's not the biggest fan of vegetables, so I had to make sure the flavours were great so he would eat them. When the camp progresses, veg has got to go up to make sure they're getting all their micronutrients.”

What were your tricks to help Fury make a good weight?

“You have to realise with boxing, people only look at the scales and if the scales are going down then they see it as progress.

“But if you break it down from a scientific standpoint, if you’re losing weight then you are at a deficit. You’re giving your body fewer calories than it is using. If you look at your body like a vehicle, if you’re fuelling the car up less and driving it more to get ready for a fight then your performance is not going to increase, it’s not the way to go.

“A lot of things are dependent on how Tyson is training but I gave his body what he needed and when he needed so his body wasn’t at a deficit.”

What’s it like cooking for the Fury’s?

“Tyson and his family love to have a lot of family meals and when we were at the fight house with Shane and his father John, I would just cook for them all. You don’t want to be the only one eating so it was nice to cook for them all and sitting down together eating a meal.”

“I honestly don’t think he has a favourite meal because he doesn’t taste anything as he eats it so quickly. He doesn’t breathe when he eats so I’m not sure he could taste anything I cooked.”