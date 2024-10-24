25 Lancashire celebrites with TikTok accounts, ranked by number of followers

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 14:22 GMT

TikTok is the newest social media platform that is taking over the world, but have any of our Lancashire stars been hooked by the addictive site yet?

It is estimated that in the UK nearl 23 million people now have a TikTok account and we have discovered that 25 of our county’s biggest stars are amongst them.

Take a look at which Lancashire celebrities use TikTok below and find out how many followers they actually have- you might even be surprised to find out you have more!

Know of any more Lancashire stars with TikTok accounts? Let us know in the comments

These four are the biggest Lancashire stars on TikTok

1. 25 Lancs stars on TikTok, ranked by followers

These four are the biggest Lancashire stars on TikTok | Various

Photo Sales
The football freestyler turned property developler from Leyland has 5,400,000 TikTok followers

2. Liv Cooke

The football freestyler turned property developler from Leyland has 5,400,000 TikTok followers | submit

Photo Sales
The Blackpool born reality star has 617,700 TikTok followers

3. Charlotte Dawson

The Blackpool born reality star has 617,700 TikTok followers | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The heavyweight boxer, who lives in Morecambe, has 540,000 TikTok followers

4. Tyson Fury

The heavyweight boxer, who lives in Morecambe, has 540,000 TikTok followers | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireTikTok
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice