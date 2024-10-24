25 Lancashire celebrites with TikTok accounts, ranked by number of followers

It is estimated that in the UK nearl 23 million people now have a TikTok account and we have discovered that 25 of our county’s biggest stars are amongst them.

Take a look at which Lancashire celebrities use TikTok below and find out how many followers they actually have- you might even be surprised to find out you have more!

Know of any more Lancashire stars with TikTok accounts? Let us know in the comments

1 . 25 Lancs stars on TikTok, ranked by followers These four are the biggest Lancashire stars on TikTok | Various Photo Sales

2 . Liv Cooke The football freestyler turned property developler from Leyland has 5,400,000 TikTok followers | submit Photo Sales

3 . Charlotte Dawson The Blackpool born reality star has 617,700 TikTok followers | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Tyson Fury The heavyweight boxer, who lives in Morecambe, has 540,000 TikTok followers | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales