25 Lancashire celebrites with TikTok accounts, ranked by number of followers

It is estimated that in the UK nearl 23 million people now have a TikTok account and we have discovered that 25 of our county’s biggest stars are amongst them.
Take a look at which Lancashire celebrities use TikTok below and find out how many followers they actually have- you might even be surprised to find out you have more!
Know of any more Lancashire stars with TikTok accounts? Let us know in the comments
1. 25 Lancs stars on TikTok, ranked by followers
These four are the biggest Lancashire stars on TikTok | Various
2. Liv Cooke
The football freestyler turned property developler from Leyland has 5,400,000 TikTok followers | submit
3. Charlotte Dawson
The Blackpool born reality star has 617,700 TikTok followers | Getty Images
4. Tyson Fury
The heavyweight boxer, who lives in Morecambe, has 540,000 TikTok followers | AFP via Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.