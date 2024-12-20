Morecambe based boxer Tyson Fury and the Ukranian Oleksandr Usyk are preparing to renew their rivalry this weekend but where can people in Lancashire watch the fight?

Fight fans in Lancashire are gearing up for one of the most highly-anticipated bouts of the year as heavyweight rivals Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury face off against each other for the second time this weekend.

Ahead of the fight, Usyk told Sky Sports: "I know things will be different this time. For me I'm training like I'm preparing to go up against a walking fortress. I'm working hard, really hard, because I know my opponent's going to be different. But I won't be the same guy I was in the first fight."

In the opposite corner, Fury said: “I want him to be the best he's ever been. I hope I get the best version. It's always round 13 in a rematch, I suppose. I've had plenty of them. Round 13 for sure. And I was coming on strong in the last round too. So it should be a good round for me the first one."

Below is everything you need to know about Usyk vs Fury 2, including how to watch the fight live:

What happened the first time Fury and Usyk clashed?

Fury’s first clash against Usyk took place on May 18 2024 and saw the Ukrainian win by split decision.

Usyk became the first boxer to hold all four major heavyweight belts following the win, and the first undisputed champion in 24 years since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

At the end of the bout, two of the scorecards read 115-112 and 114-113 in favour of the Usyk, with the other 114-113 to Fury.

Tyson Fury (R) and Oleksandr Usyk face off ahead of their IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO Undisputed World Heavyweight Title fight this weekend. Credit: Richard Pelham/Getty Images | Getty Images

When and where is the second fight?

The highly-anticipated second fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Kingdom Arena, which was previously known as the Boulevard Hall.

Ring walks for the main event are expected at 10pm UK time.

Coverage of the build-up begins at 4pm UK time.

Where can I watch the fight on TV?

The event will be broadcast live on TNT Sports Box Office and Sky Sports Box Office.

It is priced at £24.95 via both channels.

Where can I stream the fight?

The fight is also available to stream via the DAZN app.

You can sign up to DAZN here, with annual and monthly subscriptions available.

You can purchase an annual subscription for the cost of £10.99 a month, or a monthly pass for £24.99.

DAZN currently offer a free seven-day trial, which can be cancelled at any time during the trial period, where you will only pay for the fight.

Where can I watch the fight live?

Click here to see our picture gallery of ten pubs in Blackpool that are showing the Usyk v Fury 2 fight.

Examples of venues in Preston that are showing the fight include The Wellington pub, Hogarths, the Adelphi, Level and Preston Golf Club.

Who is more likely to win?

The Ukrainian is the favourite to win the fight, with odds of 8/11 whilst Fury is priced at 5/4.

Usyk is 11/4 to win via KO/TKO, with Fury 3/1 odds via SkyBet.

Think that either fight will win via decision? Usyk is currently priced at 11/4, with Fury at 10/3.

Who is on the Usyk-Fury 2 undercard?

The running order for the undercard will be as follows:

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez - heavyweight

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin - light-heavyweight

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards - super-featherweight

Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor - featherweight

Johnny Fisher vs David Allen - heavyweight

Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis - super-welterweight

Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean - heavyweight