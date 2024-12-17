A Coronation Street legend from Lancashire will be leaving the ITV soap this Christmas but what’s next for her?

Coronation Street stalwart Helen Worth has played Gail Platt for 50 years but this Christmas is set to be her last one ever on the cobbles.

Back in June, it was announced that the 73-year-old actress, who grew up in Morecambe where her parents ran a seaside hotel, was to be leaving Corrie after her golden anniversary and finally her time has come.

Quite how Gail will depart Corrie on Christmas Day is being kept under wraps, but fans have already began been speculating on what the Corrie legend will get up to when she leaves the ITV soap.

Wading in on the gossip, Gambling.com TV Expert James Leyfield has put together odds and accompanying analysis on what Helen Worth will do next, take a look below:

Helen Worth MBE, who plays Gail Platt in Coronation Street, has announced she is leaving the soap. | Getty Images

According to the TV expert, history suggests Helen is most likely to end up as a Loose Women panellist next as it's a path well-trodden by several former Coronation Street stars, including current panellist Denise Welch.

The odds that Helen will go on Loose Womana are set at 5/6 or 54.5 probability.

Next up, James reckons Helen is 40% likely to go on Celebrity Bake Off - again it’s a show that many Corrie stars have starred in - whilst she is 33.% likely to star in the first series of Clebrity Traitors.

The BBC show Strictly Come Dancing has also just ended this weekend, and James has it tipped that the Morecambe actress is 28.6% to put on her dancing shoes.

Finishing up the five most likely avenues for Helen to go down is the odds of 3/1 - or 25% - that she will continue her acting role with a stint on Doctor Who; the Corrie icon is no stranger to sci-fi having appeared in an episode of Colony in Space in 1971.

Other suggested routes for Helen to down include that she will compete in I’m A Celebrity (22.2%), host a podcast (20%), go on Celebrity Antiques Roadshow (14.3%), land a role in a pantomine (11.1%) and finally receive a damehood (9.1%).

Back in June, when her impeding departure was announced, Helen said: "This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world.

“I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

"I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.

"The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet."

What do you think Helen should get up to next? Let us know in the comments