Tyson Fury teases that wife Paris is pregnant with their eighth child

Over the weekend, mum of seven Paris, 34, shared an image of herself on Instagram wearing a satin dress at her niece’s 16th birthday party.

In the comments, her husband, 35-year-old Tyson The Gypsy King cheekily commented: “Looking a bit pregnant here”.

Neither confirming or denying Tyson's insinuation, Paris then replied: "you are clever you"

The self proclaimed Gypsy King also shared the post to his story with the caption: “Mother of seven kids and still beautiful. Still strong and my rock #eightincoming”.

Left: Tyson and Paris Fury with six of their children. Right: the picture which prompted Tyson's pregnancy comment

This would not be the first time Tyson has tried to reveal his wife's pregnancy via social media. In December 2022, Paris shared a picture of her and her husband, in which Tyson had placed his hand over her stomach.

At the time, although Paris was secretly pregnant with their youngest child, she played down speculation of pregnancy by captioning the post ""Had a great Christmas and some lovely family filled days. (PS Tyson's hand is just there don’t start rumours)."

The couple have been married for 15 years and already have seven children called Venezuela (13), Prince John James (11), Prince Tyson Fury II (7), Valencia Amber (5), Prince Adonis Amaziah (4), Athena (2), Prince Tyson Fury II and Prince Rico Paris Fury.

Their youngest child, Rico, was only born a mere six months ago on September 18 2023. The name Rico is a heart warming tribute to Tyson’s late cousin, Rico Burton, who was tragically murdered in 2022, a subject their recent Netflix show At Home With the Fury’s touches on.

The nine-part docuseries gave viewers an insight into the family’s chaotic day to day life at their home in Morecambe and also starred Tyson's father John, his brother Tommy and Tommy's fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.

At Home With the Fury’s also featured a lot of discussion about Tyson retiring from boxing, but it appears the boxer won’t be retiring anytime soon as he is set to fight Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk on May 18 this year in Saudi Arabia.