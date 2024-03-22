Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The self-proclaimed “renowned homosexual and national trinket”is fixing to saddle up and head on out for a brand-new western themed 2024 UK tour, called ‘A Fistful of Clary’.

The revered comic – who recently featured as part of the series 16 line-up of C4’s Taskmaster – will play 46 shows across the UK, from April 10 to June 14 and he will be stopping off at the Grand Theatre in Lancaster on Wednesday, May 1 and Thursday, May 2.

In this interview below, 64-year-old Julian shares his feelings about going out on tour again, describes what you can expect and reflects on some of his adventures over the past year:

Julian Clary is performing in Lancashire next month. Credit: Andy Hollingworth

What do you most look forward to when heading out on a new tour?

Julian: “I love touring, it is a very lovely, creative process. Every night is different. I look forward to seeing how things evolve: a tiny spontaneous idea one-night can become a twenty-minute routine after a few shows. That sort of thing can only happen on stage – no amount of thinking in the comfort of your own home can bring it about.

"I also love travelling around with my tour manager Bertha. She has been by my side for twenty-five years. We have a laugh, or lapse into a nice, comfortable silence as the mood takes us. Bliss."

What inspired the theme for this tour and will you be going full method Western?

Julian: "Placing myself in the macho world of the Western seems like a jolly wheeze. All those un-washed cowboys, spitting and swearing. Not to mention the clothes. There are rich pickings for a camp comic to plunder, I’m sure of it."

You’re well-known for bringing unsuspecting audience members on to stage with you, how do you go about picking them out?

Julian: "I’ll be creating a new Western drama called The Magnificent Seven Inches. For that I’ll need a posse. Sadly I don’t have one with me so I shall have to rely on the kindness of unsuspecting punters. Yes, I’ll be needing some male members. I seem to have a psychic ability to pick the right people 99% of the time. I need to look them in the eye and then I know. Heterosexual men are best fodder for my purposes. They are, after all, responsible for most of the troubles in this world and I see it as my duty to make them pay."

A Fistful of Clary has a Western theme

You’re also renowned for your fabulous costumes, what have you got up your sleeve for this tour?

Julian: "I can’t give too much away but I don’t think you’ll be disappointed. I’ve always wanted to slip into a pair of chaps.

"My costumes are designed by Hugh Durrant who creates all my panto extravaganza. If you’ve seen the London Palladium panto you’ll know that Hugh doesn’t go for subtlety. I’ve said too much.

2023 saw you join the line-up of Channel 4’s Taskmaster, how was that experience for you? Did you find yourself becoming more eager to impress Taskmaster Greg Davies as the series progressed?

Julian: "Greg is an Alpha Male, so of course one wants to please him however possible. He’s like Big Brother, all seeing, all important. He might be the second coming, even. I love Taskmaster. It is so silly, so trivial, but I was swept along by it. Alex is funny, too, in a nerdy way."

You also made a surprise appearance on the Christmas Special of ITV’s The Masked Singer, did you enjoy the process of being undercover?

Julian: "The secrecy was half the fun. I can’t tell you – balaclavas, visors, hoodies, gloves even – every time you left your dressing room. Then for the performance being inside your costume is a strangely liberating experience. I was most upset to be knocked out by Carol Vorderman dressed as a Reindeer. What a camp show!

What else do you have lined up for this year?