Tyson Fury reveals wife Paris suffered a miscarriage before his last Usyk fight
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Morecambe based boxer Tyson Fury has sadly revealed that his wife Paris suffered a miscarriage just hours before his big fight against Oleksandr Usyk back in May 2024.
Speaking at a press conference this week, ahead of the December re-match, 36-year-old Tyson explained: “The one that she was having, she lost that on the Friday of the fight, which was pretty s****y.
“I am not making excuses but she was six months pregnant, it’s not like a small miscarriage at the beginning, you have to physically give birth to a dead child, on your own, while your husband is in a foreign country.
“I could not be there for her at that moment. And that is tough for me. I have been with the woman for longer than I wasn’t with her, so it is hard that I couldn’t be there with her, at that time.”
34-year-old Paris was due to fly out to Riyadh the day before Tyson’s fight but she called to say she was unable to make it because her blood pressure was high.
Speaking at the press conference Tyson continued: “When she said she couldn't come over, I knew there was a problem. I said to my brother 'she's lost that baby'. She never told me she had lost the baby, but I knew. When I got back I got the inevitable confirmation that it was gone, but she had kept it to herself."
The couple, who married in 2008, currently share seven children together - Venezuela Fury, Prince John James, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonic Amaziah , PrinceTyson FuryII, Athena and Prince Rico Paris.
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emailsor the Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
In 2021 whilst promoting her book, Paris appeared on This Morning to discuss her previous miscarriages.
Paris had revealed that in 2014 she had a still birth and then she lost another baby in 2018 ahead of Tyson’s comeback fight against Sefer Seferi.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.