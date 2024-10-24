Charlotte Dawson pokes fun at her heartbreaking year with hilarious post

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool star Charlotte Dawson has poked fun at her heartbreaking year with a hilarious post online...

2024 so far has been a year of ups and downs for reality star Charlotte Dawson.

The 32-year-old, whose dad was the late comedian Les Dawson, is currently delighted to be expecting her third child but it did come after some rather devastating news.

Reality star Charlotte found out in August that her fiance Matt Sarsfield - who she shares two boys with already - had sent explicit texts to another woman.

Flash forward to now and former rugby player Matt has not only moved back into the family home, but it looks like Charlotte is ready to look back on the incident without bitterness if her recent Instagram post is anything to go by...

Charlotte Dawson pokes fun at her dramatic love life in the above Instagram post. Credit: charlottedawsy on Instagram | charlottedawsy on Instagram

In a post shared with her 1.4 million followers, a very tanned Charlotte looks glam dressed in sexy devil’s outfit as she parades over a body bag.

In the caption Charlotte wrote: “Mine & Matthews Halloween costume this year…😅👹😈”

The former Ex-on-the-Beach star later added: “Ps this a joke, it’s light hearted. And we both found it hilarious..”

Charlotte’s post went down a storm online, receiving nearly 60k likes and 900 comments.

Included in the comments is one by former Geordie Shore star and Queen of the I’m a Celeb Jungle Vicky Pattison who wrote: “Babe.... you're an icon 😂

Former Love Islander Tyla Rosie Carr also said “Absolutely killing it babe!! Gorgeous!!❤️❤️🔥”, internet personality Tara Maynard wrote “Deserved😂❤️🙌👏” and TV personality Nicola Mclean just commented a “🤣” emoji.

In the picture, Charlotte's also tagged her tanning brand dawsylicioustanning

