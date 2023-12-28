Britain's favourite news moments of 2023 have been revealed and Lancashire sporting legends Tyson Fury and Freddie Flintoff feature...

A poll by digital magazine and newspaper app, Readly, has found the UK's top 30 news moments of 2023 and stories involving Lancashire stars Freddie Flintoff and Tyson Fury are both named.

The poll of 2,000 adults identified the headlines which really captured their imagination over the past 12 months - and King Charles taking the throne came top.

Boris Johnson departing Number 10 came second, and England making the final of the World Cup came third, despite their defeat, but find out why our Lancashire legends featured below...

Why do Tyson Fury and Freddie Flintoff feature?

A news story starring Preston born cricket star turned television presenter Freddie Flintoff comes in as the nation's 17th favourite story in 2023.

The story in question is listed as "Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff MBE appears in public for the first time since his Top Gear crash."

46-year-old Freddie had been noteably absent from the public eye since suffering a horrific crash whilst filming Top Gear in December 2022.

However on September 8, he was spotted on the England balcony during the first Metro Bank One Day International between England and New Zealand - his facial injuries still visible.

Left: Freddie Flintoff pictured on the 1st Metro Bank One Day International between England and New Zealand. Right: Tyson Fury holds up his WBC World Heavyweight belt after victory against Francis Ngannou. Credit: Getty

Meanwhile champion boxer Tyson being "controversially awarded" a win over Francis Ngannou comes in as the nation's 24th favourite news moment.

The 35-year-old father of seven, who lives in Morecambe, fought the former UFC Heavyweight Champion on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and won by a narrow, contentious split decision.

Unfortunatley the airing of Tyson's new documentary, At Home with the Fury's, on Netflic did not make the list although the rival sport star documentary Beckham did...

What has been said about the poll?

Chris Couchman, head of content at Readly, said: "It seems that year on year, news is becoming even more shocking and there have been so many highs and lows this year.

"Yet, it's nice to be able to recap on the year we've had - with Nigel Farage going on I'm A Celebrity to a Parkinson's patient able to walk 6km without problems after a spinal implant.

"The diversity of the news in 2023, from the unexpected and shocking to the heartwarming, truly reflects the dynamic nature of the world we live in."

Which other stories feature?

The top 30 list is as follow:

1. Coronation of King Charles III

2. Boris Johnson resigns as MP

3. Lionesses reach World Cup final

4. Donald Trump gets his mug shot taken

5. Pill which halves the risk of breast cancer announced

6. Phillip Schofield leaves This Morning

7. Parkinson's patient able to walk 6km without problems after spinal implant

8. The rise of AI

9. The Beatles release their final song, 'Now and Then'

10. Sir Elton John headlines Glastonbury

11. Nigel Farage appears on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

12. Holly Willoughby leaves This Morning

13. Peter Kay first live tour in more than a decade

14. Barbie tops the Box Office

15. Prince Harry releases his memoir, Spare

16. Twitter becomes X

17. Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff MBE appears in public for the first time since his Top Gear crash

18. Vinyl outsells CDs for the first time since 1987

19. England suffer semifinal heartbreak against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup

20. Dan Wootten is suspended from GB News/Laurence Fox is sacked

21. Beckham airs on Netflix

22. Sir Elton John ends touring career with final concert in Stockholm, Sweden 23. Big Brother returns

24. Tyson Fury controversially awarded win over Francis Ngannou

25. Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story airs on Disney+

26. Adele stops Las Vegas show to tell security to leave fan alone

27. Married at First Sight airs on Channel 4

28. Matt Hancock appears on SAS Who Dares Wins

29. Britney Spears releases memoir, The Woman in Me