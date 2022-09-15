Two weeks left to enter Active Lancashire’s photography competition where local groups and clubs could win £100

As part of celebrations for ukactive’s ‘National Fitness Day’ on September 21, Leyland-based charity Active Lancashire is inviting participants and volunteers at clubs across the county to share how they bring together local communities through physical activity.

Entries are submitted via social media, using a photo or video that shows how ‘fitness unites us’, in line with ukactive’s theme for this year’s National Fitness Day.

By tagging Active Lancashire on Twitter or Facebook and using the hashtag #FitnessDay, entrants could win a £100 contribution towards new equipment, travel or club kits.

Pictured: volunteers from local clubs who participated in an Active Lancashire photoshoot

Kenny Butler, Strategic Lead for Health & Wellbeing at ukactive, said: “National Fitness Day is the biggest event in our calendar and is a unique opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of physical activity in our everyday lives.

“Fitness brings us together and has a positive impact on our physical, mental and social wellbeing especially when delivered in a community setting. We hope clubs and groups across Lancashire get involved with this celebration of fitness and I’m looking forward to seeing the innovative ways organisations use physical activity to unite and show that fitness is for everyone!”

Paul Hardman, Project Manager of Creative Football, added: “Sports clubs help people stay active, but they are much more than that. They help local people connect over a common interest, reduce loneliness and create cohesive communities.

“At Creative Football, we are increasingly finding that people are using our sessions for a time out from hectic lives, to meet new people and share stories. We hope this competition on National Fitness Day helps to showcase the many other ways local clubs and groups help people unite.”

The closing date for entries into Active Lancashire’s competition was due to be Tuesday September 20, but it has been extended to Wednesday September 28 due to the period of mourning.