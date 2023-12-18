Two people were taken to hospital and 50 others evacuated after a gas explosion razed a home in Blackburn.

Emergency services were alerted to a building collapse on London Road just before 8pm on Sunday after an issue with gas at the property triggered an explosion.

The detonation was large enough to see a terrace home crumble, with the walls and roof of the house coming down around a man.

Lancashire Police said he was taken to Royal Preston Hospital to receive treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The force also said a second man was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital with minor injuries Nearby homes were evacuated and people urged to avoid the area while investigations continue.

The force said: “We were called at shortly before 8pm this evening to a report of a house collapse at an address on London Road and emergency services including police, fire and ambulance were quickly on the scene.

“One man was rescued from the property by firefighters and taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not at this time thought to be life threatening.

“A number of nearby properties were evacuated, and a rest centre set up at the Noorani Education Centre on Hartley Street and we are really grateful to them for their support.

“We would ask people to avoid the area if they can.”

London Road remains closed both ways, from Charlotte Street to Blackburn Street, while emergency services work at the scene this morning (Monday, December 18).

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were dispatched from Blackburn and Hyndburn stations, as well as the Chorley Urban Search and Rescue Team.

The local council said 50 people had been evacuated as a precaution, but stressed there was no ongoing risk from either gas or the building collapse.

Councillor Phil Riley, leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: “The gas explosion must have been really frightening for everybody involved.

“I’m really sorry one family has lost their home and eight other families needed to be evacuated. I hope the man who was inside at the time makes a speedy recovery.”

He continued: “The Council has been working closely with all the other public services to respond to the explosion.