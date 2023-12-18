Emergency services were called to the scene just before 8pm on Sunday (December 17) after an issue with gas at the property triggered an explosion.

The detonation was large enough to see a terrace home crumble, with the walls and roof of the house collapsing around a man inside.

Lancashire Police said he was taken to Royal Preston Hospital to receive treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Pictures from the scene show debris littering the road and pavement where the house expoded, with the blast showering bricks across the street and on parked cars.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is now under way.