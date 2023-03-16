The Lancashire Post has teamed up with the rehoming centre and launched the Give a Dog a Home campaign which will run every month to hopefully help find them one.

With more than 100 reports of abandoned animals made to the RSPCA every day owing to the tightening of purse strings in UK households, a huge strain has also been placed on pet owners and animal rescue centres. Post Covid, the branch has seen a surge in the amount of neglected animals coming through the door and is now faced with a struggle to take in the amount that are out there. A report released last year by the RSPCA in partnership with the Scottish SPCA also showed that the cost of living crisis is the most urgent threat to pet welfare in the UK.

Elfie, a happy six-month-old saluki cross at Preston's RSPCA who is still looking for his forever home

Animal care assistant Liam Dickinson told the Post the branch was doing everything they could do make sure the dogs were ready to be rehomed into a suitable family.

The two dogs currently up for adoption and in need of a loving home include Elfie, a six-month-old saluki cross at Preston's RSPCA who is still looking for his forever home and Dennis, a nine-month-old pocket bully who is very friendly and looking for his family. If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to one of these adorable animals, visit the RSPCA Preston and District Branch website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

