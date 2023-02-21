Having previously ran a story on pets being dumped over the Christmas period, The Lancashire Post has teamed up with the rehoming centre and launched the Give a Dog a Home campaign which will run every month to hopefully help find them one.

With more than 100 reports of abandoned animals made to the RSPCA every day owing to the tightening of purse strings in UK households, a huge strain has also been placed on pet owners and animal rescue centres. Post Covid, the branch has seen a surge in the amount of neglected animals coming through the door and is now faced with a struggle to take in the amount that are out there. Another heartbreaking fact is that last year the RSPCA as a whole said it had seen a 25 per cent rise in the number of abandonment incidents being dealt with by its rescue teams as well as a 13 per cent rise in neglect incidents. A report released last year by the RSPCA in partnership with the Scottish SPCA also showed that the cost of living crisis is the most urgent threat to pet welfare in the UK.

Perry, a nine-month-old Staffordshire Cross at the RSPCA in Preston is looking for a new home

Animal care assistant with the Preston branch Chloe Murphy told the Post they were struggling at the minute to rehome the animals to the public. She said: “Due to the levels of neglect and abuse animals are staying a lot longer in the RSPCA care coupled with the knock on effect of the cost of living crisis we are struggling to rehome them.”

The three dogs currently up for adoption and in need of a loving home include nine-month-old Staffordshire cross Perry who is described as a nice boy who hasn’t had the best start in life. Lola – a five-year-old Maltese cross who is described as a little sweetheart that loves snuggles, but can be a bit nervous around people at first and happy, bouncy puppy Alfie. If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to one of these adorable animals, visit the RSPCA Preston and District Branch website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

Lola - a five-year-old Maltese Cross needs a good home