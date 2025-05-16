The Lancashire actor Lucien Laviscount has been announced as the newest ambassadors of one of Britain’s most well known brands.

Which brand is it?

Schweppes, the iconic British mixer brand, is thrilled to announce Burnley born Lucien Laviscount – famed for his roles in hit TV shows and movies across the world– as its new brand ambassador.

As connoisseurs of carbonisation since 1793, Schweppes has been innovating for over 200 years – crafting a superior range of quality mixers from flavoured tonics to crisp lemonades.

Now, building on this rich heritage, for the first time, Schweppes is partnering with Lucien, perhaps best known for his role in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, to bring some modernity and attitude to the brand.

Actor Lucien Laviscount is the new amabassador for drinks brand Shweppes. | submit

What has Lucien said about Shweppes?

Lucien who, has also starred in the iconic British soaps Grange Hill and Coronation Street, said: “When I’m not filming, I’m all about getting together with friends and family for perfectly mixed drinks and good vibes.

“Schweppes has always been my go-to mixer for those long, sun-drenched days – that crisp fizz just adds a touch of elegance to any moment. I’ve been loving the new purple Tropical Soda - it tastes and looks amazing. It’s going to be the drink of the summer.”

What work has Lucien already done as an ambassador?

Over two captivating short films, 32-ywar-old Lucien plays the ultimate host, bringing together an eclectic group of friends for intimate gatherings that unfold across the seasons.

The first episode, launching this week, sees Lucien artfully curate a stylish summer soiree with a playful twist.

In the film, Lucien sips on the new Schweppes Tropical Soda, a vibrant purple mixer with flavours of guava and hibiscus, calling it out as his go-to summer drink.

Schweppes says the short film beautifully encapsulates those feelings of endless summer days, that can be enjoyed with one of a variety of Schweppes serves.

What has Shweppes said about the partnership?

Marina Nastyushenko, Senior Marketing Manager at Schweppes said, “Lucien’s trademark charm and charisma really do make him our perfect partner.

“We’re proud to play an important role in so many people’s socialising moments; bringing people together over great tasting drinks is at the heart of what we do.

“Collaborating with Lucien is a natural fit as he shares our passion for connecting people, and he brings just the right amount of attitude – helping us to stay at the forefront of socialising for many years to come.”