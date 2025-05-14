Coronation Street star announced for Blackpool Grand Theatre pantomime

A Coronation Street bad boy has landed shimself a role in the iconic Blackpool Grand Theatre’s Christmas pantomime this year.

Blackpool Grand Theatre has this week announced that TV bad boy Marc Baylis will strut onto its stage from Friday, December 5 2025 to Sunday, January 4 2026 to play the outrageously egotistical Hugo in this year’s magical pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Marc swindled, seduced and schemed his way through ITV’s Coronation Street as the murderous Rob Donovan before finally ending up behind bars for good - and now the top TV and stage actor is trading in the cobbles for a castle as he steps into the very shiny boots of the boastful, bicep- flexing, bad guy Hugo who’s determined to win the heart and hand of gentle village girl Belle in the enchanting tale of Beauty and The Beast - whether she likes it or not…

The theatre add that, with Marc’s track record of deliciously devious characters, audiences are in for a real beast of a performance!

Mark, who won Best Bad Boy at the 2015 Inside Soap Awards for his role as Rob, joins the already confirmed star, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle, in this year’s fun-packed festive pantomime at Blackpool Grand.

Coronation Street’s Rob Donovan, aka Marc Baylis, will be flexing his villainous muscles once again as self-obsessed show-off Hugo in this year’s fabulous family pantomime Beauty and The Beast at the Blackpool Grand. | submit

What has said about Marc’s casting?

Mark, who has also starred in TV shows such as Misfits and London Kills, said: “I am thrilled to be playing the gloriously villainous Hugo in Beauty and the Beast! He’s got muscles, a mirror and not a shred of shame - what’s not to love? Getting to cause mayhem on stage at the stunning Blackpool Grand Theatre has always been on my bucket list – and in Blackpool’s No.1 Pantomime. Now I get to do it with the hilarious UK Pantomimes ‘Best Comic’ Steve Royle? What could possibly go wrong? Bring on the boos, the laughs and the chaos - Hugo has arrived, and he’s ready to steal the spotlight - and possibly your girlfriend…”

Award-winning stand-up sensation Steve Royle added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be sharing the stage with Marc Baylis this Christmas – although I’ve already warned him: if he upstages me with those cheekbones and biceps, we’re going to have a problem! Marcus is the perfect Hugo – all swagger, smoulder, and just the right amount of villainy. I can’t wait to see audiences boo him. With a cast like this, a spectacular production and a theatre as magical as the Blackpool Grand, it’s going to be an unmissable panto. Bring on the boos, the belly laughs and the chaos – I’ll see you there!”

Blackpool Grand Theatre Chief Executive, Adam Knight, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Marc Baylis to Blackpool’s No.1 pantomime, Beauty and the Beast. His energy, charisma, and brilliant villainy as Hugo will bring a whole new spark to this year’s show. With a sensational cast including our panto favourite and award-winning comic Steve Royle, and the world-class production values audiences have come to expect – from stunning sets to dazzling choreography – this promises to be one of our most magical and entertaining pantos yet. Last year’s Best Pantomime nomination set the bar high, and we’re ready to raise it even further. It’s going to be unmissable – and tickets are already flying!”

Pantomime Producer, Martin Dodd of UK Productions, added: “We’re beyond excited to have Marc Baylis join Beauty and the Beast at Blackpool Grand Theatre this Christmas! Marc brings the perfect blend of charm, mischief, and villainous energy to Hugo, and trust me, you do not want to miss it – he’s going to be brilliant! With stunning lighting, incredible choreography, and a production that’s only getting bigger and better, this show is set to be a festive favourite. After last year’s Best Pantomime nomination and with the hilarious Steve Royle – our UK Pantomime Award-winning ‘Best Comic’ – on board, this is one panto you can’t afford to miss. Tickets are selling fast, so get yours now before they’re gone!”

The show poster featuring Marc Bylis as Hugo Pompidou and Steve Royle as Louis La Plonk. | submit

What can we expect from the show?

This magical retelling of Beauty and The Beast will roar onto The Grand stage this Christmas, bursting with sparkling costumes, dazzling effects, laugh-out-loud comedy and, of course, a thrilling transformation scene.

It’s set to be the biggest, boldest Panto yet with showstopping songs, a tale as old as time and a villain who’s never seen a reflective surface he didn’t like.

The show information reads: “Join Hugo, Belle, Fairy Bon Bon, the exuberant Polly La Plonk and her cheeky chappie son Louis La Plonk as they are transported to a cursed castle and the home of a terrifying Beast, under the spell of an evil enchantress. Can the wicked Hugo be defeated, can Belle see beyond the Beast’s gruff exterior and fall in love with her captor, will the Beast’s cold heart be melted by Belle’s beauty and kind ways? Step into the spellbinding world of Beauty and the Beast to find out!”

Further star casting to be announced.

Where can I get tickets?

Seats are available to book now for UK Production’s Beauty and The Beast the pantomime at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Friday, December 5 2025 to Sunday, January 4 2026.

Tickets are already selling fast with some performances already offering limited availability.

You can call the Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk for bookings and further information.

Matinee and evening performances available.