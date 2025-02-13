TV Choice award winners announced- were any from Lancashire?
On Monday night, the annual TV Choice Awards was held at the London Hilton, hosted by comedian Jason Manford.
In attendance were stars from all walks of TV life, including Blackpool born celebrity Christine McGuinness, Burney radio presenter Jordan North and Blackpool actress Jodie Prenger.
But did any of our Lancashire stars actually win an award? Take a look below
Who were our Lancashire winners?
The late Lancastrian chef Dave Myers won Best Food Show alongside his long term presenting partner Si King for ‘The Hairy Bikers Go West, Go West’.
Dave, who was born in Barrow when it was still part of Lancashire and referred to the county as his home turf in that latest show, sadly died last February aged 66 after a battle with cancer.
During Hairy Bikers Go West, the pair visited Archers Cafe in Morecambe Bay; Global Village Cafe in Lancaster; Lancashire Crisp's base in Rufford, West Lancashire; a gingerbread factory at the back of an Ormskirk house; observed local tomato production at Croft Pack in Tarleton; and visited the now three-Michelin starred Moor Hall in Aughton.
Otherwise shows featuring Lancashire stars also won awards, for example Gogglebox - which has starred Blackpool siblings Pete and Sophie Sandiford since 2017- won Best Entertainment Show and Mr Bates vs The Post Office - which stars Accrington actress Julie Hesmondhalgh - won Best New Drama.
Emmerdale also won Best Soap and its cast boasts Morecambe actress Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle), Burnley actress Nicola Wheller (Nicola King) and Blackpool actos Joe-Warren Plant (Jacob Gallagher)
Who else won an award?
This is the full list of the TV Choice Award winnners 2025:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
All Creatures Great And Small, Playground Entertainment for C5
BEST NEW DRAMA
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
BEST FAMILY DRAMA
Call The Midwife
BEST DAYTIME SHOW
Escape To The Country
BEST FACTUAL SHOW
Springtime On The Farm/Harvest On The Farm/Winter On The Far
BEST COMEDY SHOW
Ghosts
BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW
Gogglebox
BEST TALENT SHOW
Strictly Come Dancing/Strictly: It Takes Two
BEST REALITY SHOW
I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!
BEST FOOD SHOW
The Hairy Bikers Go West, Go West
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Long Lost Family
FAVOURITE CHANNEL / STREAMING SERVICE
Channel 5
BEST GAME SHOW
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emailsor the Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
BEST DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs The Post Office
BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE
Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD
Brenda Blethyn, for Vera
BEST SOAP NEWCOMER
Beth Cordingly, Ruby Fox-Miligan, Emmerdale
BEST SOAP PERFORMANCE
Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street,
BEST SOAP
Emmerdale