Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King made an emotional visit to Lancashire on this week's Hairy Bikers Go West.

The new seven-part series for BBC Two sees the men reunite to travel down the west coast of the UK, starting in Scotland and ending in Devon, with Dave making an emotional homecoming to the county where he was born - Lancashire.

Reflecting on Dave's recent cancer battle, Si said: "We didn't think, 18 months ago, that we'd be back on Dave's home turf".

In the programme, which aired on Tuesday evening and can be found on BBC iPlayer, the Hairy Bikers visited Archers Cafe in Morecambe Bay, where they sampled the salt marsh lamb and even the unusual delicacy, lamb bacon.

They also travelled to the Global Village Cafe in Lancaster - a pop-up support scheme for refugees and asylum seekers, and had a go at making crisps at Lancashire Crisp's base in Rufford.

From there, they learned how Mr Thompson's bakery produced traditional Ormskirk gingerbread in a factory at the back of an Ormskirk house, went to see local tomato production at Croft Pack in Tarleton, before following the ingredient's journey to two-Michelin starred Moor Hall in Aughton. Along the way, the bikers showed viewers how to make a lamb chop pakora, Lancashire butter and potato pie, and a gingerbread and black cherry trifle.

Dave called Lancashire a "foodies paradise", adding that it had been a "magical homecoming".

He said: "It's so nice how things have moved on in Lancashire, how things have grown, and how people are beginning to appreciate what they've got."

1 . The Hairy Bikers Go West,20-02-2024,3 - Lancashire,Si King, Dave Myers,South Shore Productions,Jon Boast The Hairy Bikers, Si King and Dave Myers, outside Archers Cafe. They sampled the speciality 'lamb bacon' and called the salt marsh lamb "superb". Photo: Jon Boast Photo Sales

2 . The Hairy Bikers at the Global Village Cafe with, from left, Hiwa Karimi, Emma Foster, Aida Chelna, Christina Haughton, Anne Baker, Karina Loba and Vafa Fatahi. The Hairy Bikers at the Global Village Cafe with, from left, Hiwa Karimi, Emma Foster, Aida Chelna, Christina Haughton, Anne Baker, Karina Loba and Vafa Fatahi. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . The Hairy Bikers with Mark Birchall, chef patron at Moor Hall. Marlk, from Chorley, spoke of 'hyper seasonal' food, and created a lobster and tomato dish the bikers called "biblical". The Hairy Bikers with Mark Birchall, chef patron at Moor Hall. Marlk, from Chorley, spoke of 'hyper seasonal' food, and created a lobster and tomato dish the bikers called "biblical". Photo: Moor Hall Photo Sales