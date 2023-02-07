The firefighters have been deployed after more than 5,000 people have been killed and thousands injured by a huge earthquake which struck south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Watch Manager Wayne Ward, Crew Manager Jim Davison, Crew Manager Chris Jowett and Firefighter Adam Varey left the county on Monday afternoon to fly from Stansted Airport, along with search dogs Davey and Sid, and their handlers Lindsay Sielski and Jon Hardman.

The earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.5 magnitudes has led to the deployment of the United Kingdom International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) team. The team are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

UKISAR (United Kingdom International Search and Rescue) respond to humanitarian accidents and disasters worldwide and provide a search and rescue facility.

Chief Fire Officer Justin Johnston said: “Our thoughts are with the people of Turkey and Syria who have been affected by the two dreadful earthquakes.

“I wish our firefighters all the best as they arrive in Turkey. They will be working in very challenging circumstances to try and rescue people who may still be trapped.

Search Dogs for Lancashire Fire And Rescue Service.

“I have the utmost respect for them. I know they will show their dedication, compassion, professionalism and skill.”

