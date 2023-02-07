Nicola Bulley search: Live updates as search for missing Lancashire mum enters 12th day
An underwater search for missing mum Nicola Bulley is continuing today following a fresh appeal by her partner, who said her two daughters “desperately” miss her and “need her back”.
Today’s search efforts on the River Wyre will concentrate upstream in the non-tidal section of the river, past the bench where Nicola’s phone was found 12 days ago on the morning of Friday, January 27.
Peter Faulding of Specialist Group International, a specialist underwater search team assisting Lancashire Police, added that there is not enough of a current in the River Wyre for Nicola to have been moved downstream on the day she went missing.
"This is the most baffling case I have ever worked on,” the underwater forensic expert told broadcasters this morning. He added that he believes Nicola’s phone could have been left on the bench as a decoy from a third-party.
He told Good Morning Britain: “I personally think, if I rule out this stretch of river today, I don't think she’s here. I think there’s probably a third party involved.”
Here we have a Google Maps presentation of Nicola’s last known movements on the morning she disappeared 12 days ago (Friday, January 27).
A man who was wanted as part of a CCTV appeal after a woman was chased along a canal path in east Lancashire has ‘no link’ to the Nicola Bulley case, say police.
The incident happened in Barrowford, Pendle - 35 miles east from where Nicola was last seen in St Michael’s on Wyre on January 27.
Today, Lancashire Police confirmed to the Lancashire Post that the man - who has has since been identified and ‘spoken to’ - has no connection to Nicola’s disappearance.
We asked the force to confirm this after speculation on social media suggested a possible a link between the two cases.
Who is the man and what happened?
Last week, Lancashire Police released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to after a woman reported being chased in Barrowford, Pendle on January 7.
The woman in her 30s said she was running along the canal towpath off Barrowford Road when she was approached by the man at around 11.25am.
She told police he attempted to chase after her and even tried to stop and grab her. Fortunately, a member of the public managed to help the woman and the man fled.
The woman was not harmed but was left shaken by the sinister encounter.
After reviewing CCTV in the area, police issued a public appeal and said they wanted to speak to the man pictured.
On Monday (February 6), Lancashire Police said the man has now been identified and will be “spoken with in due course.”
Peter Faulding - a forensic expert and head of a team of underwater specialists searching the River Wyre - has answered the following 7 questions.
Why have the specialist underwater team been brought in?
How long will the search take?
How powerful is the sonar scanner?
What happens when they find something in the water?
Do they need to check areas that the police have already covered?
What is the water like where Nicola was last seen?
What happens if Nicola is not found in the river?
As photos, videos and comments of the different hypotheses circulate on social media, a close friend of Nicola’s has come forward to plea with the public to ‘stop the speculation’ and ‘stop the hurtful comments’.
Speaking with BBC Radio Lancashire at St Michael’s this morning, Emma White said: “There was a guy out there that had gone to a local house. These are local people in our community, you just can’t go and knock on people’s doors.
“People are sharing live videos on TikTok, we’ve got people wanting to go to a local caravan park and knock on.
“It’s very, very kind that people want to help but we do have to leave all of this in police hands.
“Believe me, they have been to the caravan park, they have been to local houses, they are looking, they aren’t just focusing on the river.
“They are doing everything behind the scenes, to find out what’s going on.
“What we can do, is we can stop the speculation, we can stop the hurtful comments. That’s what would really do to help.”
Forensic search expert Peter Faulding, founder and CEO of Specialist Group International, began his second day of searching the River Wyre with sonar today.
Speaking on Good Morning Britain this morning, he shared his belief that a third party could be involved in Nicola’s disappearance.
“I personally think...if I rule out this stretch of river today, I don’t think she’s here. I think there’s probably a third party involved.”
Lancashire Post editor Nicola Adam takes an in-depth look at the mystery surrounding Nicola’s disappearance
A search near Shard Bridge on the River Wyre last night was related to missing mum Nicola Bulley, confirmed police.
Police and the Coastguard rushed to the northern banks of the river in Hambleton after receiving a report at 5.51pm and a search swiftly got under way.
Torches were beamed into the water and along the sand, and drones with night vision were deployed, but no trace of Nicola was found.