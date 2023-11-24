Tributes have been paid to a young man who tragically took his own life at the docks in Preston.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Lockside Road car park, near the bullnose, after a man in his 20s was found dead at the dockside at around 5.20am on Sunday (November 19).

The young man has now been named locally as Jack Finch and friends have paid tribute to him, sharing fond memories of his “huge smile which lit up every room”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday (November 26) – a week following his tragic death – friends and family will come together at Preston docks for a ‘remembrance walk’ for Jack.

Jack Finch tragically took his own life at Preston Docks on Sunday, November 19

They will set off from the bridge at the bull nose, close to where Jack died, before setting off on a five hour, 14 mile walk to Blackpool Tower.

"It's a massive shock to us all. We are all so heartbroken,” said friend Holly Mason, who has launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for Jack’s funeral.

“He brightened up our own dark days”

She added: "We want to give him the best send off, he deserves it. He really did have such an infectious smile that lit up every room and brightened up everyone else's dark days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jack would do anything for anyone and was always wanting others to smile. So the least we can do is give him the send off he deserves and have him smiling down on us all on his final journey.”

Holly added: “Everyone is welcome (to join Jack’s remembrance walk). Let's come together and support one another through this awful time.

"Feel free to wear t-shirts with Jack’s beautiful face on. All donations are massively appreciated by the family, no matter how small or big. Anything will help.”