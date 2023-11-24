Tributes to Jack Finch after tragic death at Preston Docks
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to Lockside Road car park, near the bullnose, after a man in his 20s was found dead at the dockside at around 5.20am on Sunday (November 19).
The young man has now been named locally as Jack Finch and friends have paid tribute to him, sharing fond memories of his “huge smile which lit up every room”.
On Sunday (November 26) – a week following his tragic death – friends and family will come together at Preston docks for a ‘remembrance walk’ for Jack.
They will set off from the bridge at the bull nose, close to where Jack died, before setting off on a five hour, 14 mile walk to Blackpool Tower.
"It's a massive shock to us all. We are all so heartbroken,” said friend Holly Mason, who has launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for Jack’s funeral.
“He brightened up our own dark days”
She added: "We want to give him the best send off, he deserves it. He really did have such an infectious smile that lit up every room and brightened up everyone else's dark days.
“Jack would do anything for anyone and was always wanting others to smile. So the least we can do is give him the send off he deserves and have him smiling down on us all on his final journey.”
Holly added: “Everyone is welcome (to join Jack’s remembrance walk). Let's come together and support one another through this awful time.
"Feel free to wear t-shirts with Jack’s beautiful face on. All donations are massively appreciated by the family, no matter how small or big. Anything will help.”
Lancashire Police said Jack’s death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course, the force added.