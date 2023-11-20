A young man has died at the docks in Preston.

Emergency services were called to Lockside Road car park, near the bullnose, in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 19).

Police received a report of a ‘sudden death’ at 5.20am and officers, along with fire crews, made their way to the scene where they found the body of a man in his 20s.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 5.20am on Sunday, November 19, to Maritime Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, to a report of a sudden death.

“Officers attended and sadly the body of a man in his 20s was found.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”