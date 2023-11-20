News you can trust since 1886
Tragedy as young man's body discovered at Preston Docks

A young man has died at the docks in Preston.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:27 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 14:34 GMT
Emergency services were called to Lockside Road car park, near the bullnose, in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 19).

Police received a report of a ‘sudden death’ at 5.20am and officers, along with fire crews, made their way to the scene where they found the body of a man in his 20s.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The young man's body was reportedly discovered in Lockside Road car park at Preston Docks early on Sunday morning (November 19)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 5.20am on Sunday, November 19, to Maritime Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, to a report of a sudden death.

“Officers attended and sadly the body of a man in his 20s was found.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it was unable to comment on its involvement in the police-led incident.