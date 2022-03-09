An inquest heard how Lorraine McMullen feared she was about to develop dementia after reading it was common in people at that age who suffered from a thyroid problem.

The mother-of-two, who was said by work colleagues to be a happy and fun member of staff at Fulwood and Cadley Primary School, kept her anxiety and depression secret from those outside her family.

"(To everyone) She was such a happy outgoing individual," said husband Steven McMullen. "She was like that when people were there, but when she was on her own she was down.”

Teaching assistant Lorraine McMullen took her own life three days after reaching 55

"She spent her 55th birthday in bed. She wouldn't open her cards or look at anything. She just ignored it."

Mr McMullen found his wife dead in the shed of their home in Blundell Road, Fulwood three days later, after he had return from walking the dog.

Former pupils and those connected to the school were among those paying tribute to Mrs McMullen.

Alicen McCaulay: We all love and miss you so much Mrs Mac. Loved working with you during my time on the pta. You taught all four of my children and they have so many fond memories. I hope you're singing loud for all to hear up there!! Live in eternal peace.”

Karen Entwistle: Heartbreakingly sad. Thoughts go out to this lady's family.

Paul Martin: Such a tragedy xxxx rest in peace

Barbara Lynch: Poor,poor woman,rest in peace

Nicola Jane: We all miss you Mrs Mac, lots of happy memories especially keeping the children smiling through the first lockdown.

Catherine Evans: Sad story rip lovely lady thinking off husband family condolences in my prayers.

Lisa Bond: So sad. Hope your at rest now thoughts are with the family at this sad time and such a sad loss to fulwood and cadley who have lots of fond memories.

Kerri Houghton: How sad. The kids loved her at fulwood and cadley. My now 20 year old has fond memories of her.

Sharon Berry: Incredibly sad and such tormenting thoughts for her.