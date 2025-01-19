Tributes have been paid to a loving Lancashire grandad who died in a collision

Published 19th Jan 2025
A family have paid tribute to a loving Lancashire grandad who died after being struck by a car.
Malcolm Stewart Orme, 66, sadly died after being hit by a car. | Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police were called at 5.06pm on Thursday to Padiham Road, near to the junction with Lakeland Way, in Burnley to a report of a road traffic collision.

When they attended, it was found that a Hyundai IX20 car had collided with a pedestrian in the carriageway.

The pedestrian – who can now be named as 66-year-old garage owner Malcolm Stewart Orme - suffered serious injuries and very sadly was pronounced dead at hospital.

The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigation work to be carried out.

In a tribute, Malcolm’s family said: “Malcolm Stewart Orme sadly died doing the job he loved on Thursday 16th January. Malc, aged 66, was a loving husband to Carol, dad to Kaylea, Nicola and Alex and an amazing grandad. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Sgt Simon Strickland, of the Lancashire Police Roads Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with Malcolm’s loved ones at this distressing time.

“We know there were many people and vehicles in the area around the time this tragic collision happened. If you have any information and footage which could help our investigation and you have not already made contact with us, I would ask that you please do so as soon as possible.”

Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0940 of 16th January 2025.

