Family of a Preston man who died of a drugs overdose aged 33 get answers

A coroner has assured the family of a Preston man who died of a drugs overdose that he did not do it intentionally.

Anthony Murray, aged 33, was found dead at the Park Hotel on Tulketh Road, Preston, in August 2024.

Preston Coroner’s Court heard at his inquest on Thursday that Andrew died from drug toxicity.

Responding to a comment from his family, area coroner Kate Bissett said she was sure he had no intention to end his own life.

The inquest heard that Mr Murray - known as "Taffy" - had a history of abusing drugs and alcohol and had mental health issues.

He knew he had a family home whenever he wanted but was used to the homeless lifestyle and had a circle of friends in Preston.

The hearing was told that mental health workers often tried in vain to contact Mr Murray to make appointments.

He was found dead in a flat in the Park Hotel and there were no suspicious circumstances.

The cause of death was determinted to be combined drug toxicity.

Methadone, Spice and other drugs which would have had a sedative effect were found in his system.

Coroner Ms Bissett said: "None of those drugs on their own would have killed him."

She said he had been through a lot in his life, including mourning the death of his brother many years earlier.

Recording a narrative conclusion, she paid tribute to his family for their support for Mr Murray and their fortitude through difficult times.