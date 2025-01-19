Family of a Preston man who died of a drugs overdose aged 33 get answers

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Jan 2025, 18:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A coroner has assured the family of a Preston man who died of a drugs overdose that he did not do it intentionally.

Anthony Murray, aged 33, was found dead at the Park Hotel on Tulketh Road, Preston, in August 2024.

Preston Coroner’s Court heard at his inquest on Thursday that Andrew died from drug toxicity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Responding to a comment from his family, area coroner Kate Bissett said she was sure he had no intention to end his own life.

The inquest heard that Mr Murray - known as "Taffy" - had a history of abusing drugs and alcohol and had mental health issues.

He knew he had a family home whenever he wanted but was used to the homeless lifestyle and had a circle of friends in Preston.

The hearing was told that mental health workers often tried in vain to contact Mr Murray to make appointments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was found dead in a flat in the Park Hotel and there were no suspicious circumstances.

The cause of death was determinted to be combined drug toxicity.

Methadone, Spice and other drugs which would have had a sedative effect were found in his system.

Coroner Ms Bissett said: "None of those drugs on their own would have killed him."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said he had been through a lot in his life, including mourning the death of his brother many years earlier.

Recording a narrative conclusion, she paid tribute to his family for their support for Mr Murray and their fortitude through difficult times.

Related topics:PrestonInquestDrugsAlcoholHistory

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice