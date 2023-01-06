These are just some of the items left behind at Travelodge hotels last year. Also making the weird and wonderful lost and found 2022 list was a ventriloquist’s Mr Parlanchin dummy, a box of 100 Queen Elizabeth II Cypher Platinum Jubilee crowns and a vintage metal ‘Kentucky Fried Chicken’ sign. The team members that work at the budget hotel chain's nine properties across Lancashire had some slightly more obscure items being forgotten by guests last year, such as an ex-wife. The day after their son’s wedding in Morecambe, an ex-wife was expecting to be picked up by her ex-husband who had offered to drive her back to her home in London. He forgot her but the hotel team were on hand to assist her to catch a train home. Another guest departed Blackburn Travelodge forgetting his birdcage and two canaries called Clive and Cassandra. Luckily, he remembered as soon as he reached the M6 and swiftly returned for his prized pets.