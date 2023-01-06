Planning applications have been approved for a new cafe/restaurant with an outside seating area which will take over from the former William Hill Bookmakers shop on Fishergate, opposite the railway station, and a new restaurant serving a Middle Eastern menu earmarked for the former Past Times store on the corner of Fishergate and Glovers Court. The Fishergate building which has lay dormant for around four years, will be situated on the ground floor for the cafe, with three self-contained apartments on the two floors upstairs. The name of the Middle Eastern restaurant is not yet known, but it is to be a small outlet which will seat up to 24 people. The former William Hill betting shop will see Rise Cafe, currently in Miller Arcade, take over. The application passed includes a temporary outdoor seating area, with takeaway facilities and will employ six full-time staff.

The former Debenhams on Fishergate, which last traded from the space in 2021 after its parent company went into administration and its new owners Boohoo converted it into an online-only operation, remains closed and it is unclear whether there are any interested buyers lined up for the building.

Preston City Centre BID Manager Mark Whittle has said he looks forward to welcoming a string of fresh venues to the town in the coming months including restaurants and cafes which in turn should bring more shoppers

In its heyday Past Times proved a popular occupant, selling products inspired by important design periods throughout history ranging from garden accessories and jewellery to retro gifts. In 2012 it closed its doors after going into administration and was then housed an art gallery until 2018.

Mr Whittle said: "Preston has a strong and varied leisure offer, that is growing annually. It remains the place to be in Lancashire for a great night out, and the only place to hold a national award for a safe and inclusive night out. Seeing additional investment in the city is great, and we look forward to welcoming new venues in the coming months.

"Of course the leisure sector, and the wider city, would really benefit from the Guild Hall being in operation, something that we hope that interested parties can make happen as soon as possible."

The former Debenhams site

