Travellers 'made lives a misery' for two days: Nursery and cafe were forced to employ security guards and lock the doors and windows

Businesses have said their lives were ‘made a misery’ when travellers visited Buckshaw Village for two days, forcing them to employ bouncers and lock the doors and windows to keep their staff and customers safe.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 17th Jun 2023, 13:02 BST- 2 min read
Photo of a travellers site.Photo of a travellers site.
Photo of a travellers site.

A nursery, swimming pool and cafe all claim they had to resort to extreme measures to protect children and property while the guests stayed near the Buckshaw Hub, on Bridgewater Drive.

Chaos at the nursery

Staff at Buckshaw Village Nursery said they had initially welcomed the visitors, hoping ‘they were joining us just for a rest’ – but they soon took over their children’s outdoor area, and had to cancel a sports day due to their caravans being on the sports field.

The nursery said on their Facebook: “Our children’s outdoor area became a ‘magnet’ for the visiting children. Our staff had to stay later and completely remove every toy and resource that the children play with and learn from to prevent them from going walkabout."

Staff had to work in 35 degree heat

They added that the Splash park, also within the hub, had to cancel swimming lessons, console a mother and baby who had to ‘run the gauntlet’ to get to the pool, and clean up the shower/changing area after the visitors had been allowed the opportunity to use the facilities.

Cappuccinos Bar also employed two temporary door staff, and had to shut all the doors and windows, meaning staff ‘had to work in 35 degree heat’.

They said they ‘have had no option but to install security to protect our staff and customers’.

Back to normal

The Buckshaw Hub is now operating as normal and the travellers have vacated the site.

David Mack, of the Buckshaw & Whittle Ward Labour Team, said: “Cllr Martin was the one who arranged for the travellers to move on without any legal or police required, bringing about a swift and and peaceful end to the situation. A report will be following from the council about what factually did happen.”

The nursery was praised by parents, for how staff handled the situation. Rebecca Stapleton-Harris said: “I watched you all work so hard to be proactive and work with them rather than take an instant negative stance. So sorry this did not in the end work out.”